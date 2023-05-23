Lily-Rose Depp’s Vintage Chanel LBD Is Older Than She Is

The sequined, rosette minidress made its debut on Chanel's Fall 1994 runway.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lily-Rose Depp is living, walking proof that history repeats itself: including rosettes and lace-trimmed hemlines. The actress made her mark at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a dress that is sure to be a favorite — especially for Chanel lovers. The Idol star wore a vintage Chanel minidress that could’ve been spotted straight off today’s runway for her moment at the famed festival.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Related:Everyone Was Wearing This $249 Accessory, But Celebrities Prefer This $12 Version From Amazon

On Monday night, the actress attended the premiere of her upcoming HBO series, The Idol, in a (obviously) timeless, sexy sequined number. For the event, she chose a vintage Chanel dress from the Fall/Winter 1994 collection, originally worn by Christy Turlington (making it older than she is). The strapless sequined LBD had a black lace trim across the bodice, which was adorned with a vibrant blue rosette in the center and a black mini bow on her waist. Lily’s reinterpretation of the archival was a less dramatic take, ditching the massive floral headband for sheer black opera gloves, matching tights, and black pointed-toe pumps. But she more than amped up the glam factor by accessorizing with exaggerated diamond drop earrings, a matching ring, and a sparkly bracelet.

Beauty-wise, her honey-blonde hair was tousled into a bun with face-framing pieces, and a smoky eye and glossy soft pink lips kept with Lily’s French-girl aesthetic.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

The following day, the actress attended the photocall for The Idol in another Chanel number, alongside her co-star The Weeknd and director Sam Levinson. For an all-black ensemble, she paired the tweed LBD with black cat-eye sunglasses and matching slingback little heels by Chanel — of course.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.