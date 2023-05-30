Lily Rose-Depp Uses These Exact Makeup Products on 'The Idol' and IRL

The girls are ready for Lily-Rose Depp this summer. She's having a "moment" as all of the hype is around her role as Jocelyn in HBO's The Idol, set to drop on June 4. Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, we've uncovered the exact glam details she uses on the show and in real life. (A win-win situation.)

The tea is that Depp keeps her glam incredibly simple. From what we can tell from the few images that are floating around, she's still maintaining that sultry yet highly elevated appeal with her makeup. The star is totally committed to a smokey-winged liner and a fellatio-ready nude lip. While it may not be the most captivating to some, it fits the actor as you honestly can't help but be drawn in by her radiant beauty — whether on the big screen, red carpet or off duty.

From what we can tell, HBO went with Euphoria's key makeup designer Kirsten Sage Coleman and she kept the same approach to Depp's glam: Chanel Beauty. To compliment her doe eyes, Coleman most likely used Chanel Beauty's Stylo Ombre et Contour 3-in-1 Eyeshadow-Eyeliner-Kohl Pen in "Electric Brown." ($36 USD) to create a sexy and purposely undone look. For the lips, Chanel Beauty's Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in "Beige Naturel" ($32 USD) layered with the Chanel's Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in "Adrienne" ($45 USD)

As Depp is a Chanel Beauty girl on and off screen, we already know what kinda looks to expect once the show finally drops. Either way, we're sure we'll be surprised endlessly by the number of trends forecasted to come out of the dramatization for the season.