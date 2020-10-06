Lily-Rose Depp Paired A Belly Chain With A Tweed Jacket At Chanel

On Tuesday morning, a select few gathered at The Grand Palais in Paris to watch as Virginie Viard presented her third ready-to-wear collection for Chanel since taking over from the late Karl Lagerfeld in 2019. While travel restrictions and social distance guidelines kept many of the brand’s loyal fans away from this season’s catwalk, some familiar faces managed to make it to Avenue des Champs-Élysées to show their support — including The King actress and a friend of Lagerfeld’s Lily-Rose Depp.

As expected, Depp arrived at the show dripping in Chanel. Her look, a Gen Z take on the brand’s iconic items, included hot pink tweed jacket, straight-leg jeans with matching tweed patches, and gold sandals. Under the brand’s signature jacket, she wore a multicolored tweed bra and a ‘00s-esque belly chain (yes, a belly chain!) with “CHANEL” written across her midriff in gold letters. She finished off the look with a gold, double-chain pendant and a pink leather bucket bag.

From top to bottom, everything Depp chose for the show was from the brand’s resort ‘21 collection, which made history as the first high fashion collection to be presented virtually following a worldwide lockdown due to the pandemic. The collection was initially supposed to be shown on the Italian island of Capri, but, after being postponed by the brand, debuted a month later digitally. In the lookbook, Depp’s look was styled the same — yes, midriff belt as a belly chain included! — except, instead of gold sandals, the model wore a casual pair of black, CC logo slides. (Personally, we prefer Depp’s take.)

Depp was joined by her mother, fellow model, actress, and Chanel muse Vanessa Paradis, as well as Caroline de Maigret, Blanca Miro, and Camille Charriere, all of whom were also adorned in Chanel. The collection, which was inspired by vintage Hollywood and film, included all our favorites from the brand, from tweed and pearls to suits with a grunge twist. “This collection is a tribute to the muses of the House,” said Viard in the show notes. “Some of them are far away — it’s been a long time since we saw them. Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld dressed so many actresses in films and in real life. I was thinking about them who make us dream so much. But without wanting to replicate.” In addition to the classics, Viard threw neon accents on pedal pushers and printed T-shirts. Gym shorts, quilted wristlets, and sweater vests all also made the cut.

See the spring ‘21 collection in full below.

