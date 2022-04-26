Lily Peters news - live: Chippewa Falls police hold press conference as 10-year-old’s killer remains at large

Police in Chippewa Falls have increased patrols around local schools as the killer of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters remains at large more than 24 hours after her body was found in a wooded area.

The police department announced that there would be an increased presence particularly around drop-off and pick-up time as the hunt for a suspect in the little girl’s death continues in the small Wisconsin city about 90 miles from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Lily was found dead in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company at around 9.15am on Monday morning.

Police have not revealed how she died but are treating it as a homicide investigation.

A search had been underway for the 10-year-old after she vanished on her way home from her aunt’s house on Sunday evening.

Lily’s father reported his daughter missing at around 9pm that night when she failed to return home.

K9 teams, drones and multiple law enforcement agencies were all drafted in, finding Lily’s bike on Sunday night, before her body was discovered the next morning.

In a press conference on Monday, police said the suspect was still “at large” and urged the community to be on alert.

Keypoints

Lily Peters was last seen at her aunt’s house

Everything we know about the homicide

Vigils held for Lily Peters

Autopsy under way for murdered Lily Peters

00:10 , Rachel Sharp

Officials are currently carrying out an autopsy on the body of murdered 10-year-old Lily Peters, with the local coroner saying it might be another day before there are answers around the circumstances of her death.

Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten told WQOW that the schoolgirl’s body was taken to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office in Minnesota for the autopsy on Tuesday morning.

Mr Patten said that the autopsy may not be completed until Wednesday because they want to be extra thorough.

Officials have so far not released any information about the cause of death of the 10-year-old.

Leinenkugel’s Brewery is helping police with investigation

Story continues

23:25 , Rachel Sharp

Leinenkugel’s Brewery has said it is helping police with the murder investigation of Lily Peters, after the 10-year-old’s body was discovered in a wooded area close to the building.

The company released a statement calling Lily’s death an “unspeakable, heartbreaking tragedy” and sending its condolences to the girl’s grieving family.

“This is an unspeakable, heartbreaking tragedy, and we want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” the statement read.

“We are working with the authorities, and providing the help and support we can.”

Investigators set up a mobile command centre in the parking lot of the brewery on Monday as they processed the scene where Lily’s body was discovered.

The Chippewa County Sheriff set up a mobile command center in the parking lot of the Leinenkugel's brewery as they process the scene where 10 year-old Iliana

Map of Lily Peters’ route home and where her body was found

22:45 , Rachel Sharp

Police said that Lily Peters left her aunt’s home on North Grove Street on Sunday to head back to her home at East Birch Street.

She had her bike with her.

Taking the most direct route, the journey is a roughly six-minute walk or two-minute cycle.

When Lily failed to arrive home, her father called 911 and reported her missing at 9pm.

Her body was discovered close to the Duncan Creek Trail, near the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, on Monday morning.

The brewery is not along Lily’s route home.

It is not clear if she went to that area of her own accord on leaving her aunt’s house or if she was taken there by her killer – either when she was still alive or after she was murdered.

Pictured: Map showing Lily’s aunt’s address at North Grove Street, her home at East Birch Street and the Leinenkugel brewery close to where her body was found

Map showing Lily’s aunt’s address at North Grove Street, her home at East Birch Street and the Leinenkugel brewery close to where her body was found (Google Maps)

Pictured: Map showing the most direct journey from Lily’s aunt’s house to her own home

Map showing the most direct journey from Lily’s aunt’s house to her own home (Google Maps)

Chippewa Falls Police to hold press conference at 6.30pm CT

22:05 , Rachel Sharp

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm will hold a press conference at 6.30pm CT on Tuesday evening to update the public about the investigation into Lily Peters’ murder.

The press conference will take place at the Chippewa Falls Fire Department.

Check back here for updates.

Parents urged not to let children walk home from school as security is ramped up

21:35 , Rachel Sharp

Parents have been urged not to let their children walk to and from school as the killer of 10-year-old Lily Peters remains at large.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District sent a letter to families recommending “as a precautionary measure” that students are picked up and dropped off at their schools “by trusted family members or friends until further notice”.

Parents are asked to contact the schools to notify officials of these designated individuals.

The CFAUSD reassured parents that all schools are on high alert and that additional law enforcement presence had been requested to patrol the buildings.

Police do not believe there is a need for schools to be on lockdown at this time, the letter said.

The district urged students and parents to stay “vigilant and alert” and to report anything unusual to the police.

Chippewa Falls Police Department announced that it was increasing the presence of officers at local schools.

State Senator Jeff Smith speaks of ‘tragic loss’

21:05 , Rachel Sharp

Wisconsin State Senator Jeff Smith has said his thoughts are with the family of Lily Peters as he called her death a “tragic loss”.

“My thoughts are with Lily Peters’ family and the Chippewa Falls community. There is help available to support those grappling with this tragic loss,” he said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

His tribute came as – more than 24 hours on from the discovery of the 10-year-old’s body – police have revealed few details about the investigation into her death.

My thoughts are with Lily Peters' family and the Chippewa Falls community. There is help available to support those grappling with this tragic loss. https://t.co/i3zCs1rcST — Senator Jeff Smith (@sensmithwi) April 26, 2022

Community ‘devastated’ by girl’s murder

20:35 , Rachel Sharp

The tight-knit community of Chippewa Falls has been left “devastated” by the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters.

A resident, who asked not to be named, told The Independent that everyone was in shock after the body of the missing girl was discovered close to the Duncan Creek Trail, near the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, on Monday morning.

“It’s devastating,” said the woman, who says she knows Lily’s family.

“We are all devastated.”

Chippewa Falls is a small city in Wisconsin home to around 13,000 people and is located around 90 miles east of the Minnesota Twin Cities.

Unanswered questions surrounding 10-year-old’s death

20:05 , Rachel Sharp

Few details are known about Lily Peters’ death and the police investigation but more than 24 hours on from the discovery of her body, no suspects have been named and no arrests made.

There are several questions surrounding the case, several of which Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm refused to be drawn on in a press conference on Monday.

Here are some of the key unanswered questions in the case:

– The time she was last seen alive: Before her body was discovered, police said that Lily was reported missing at 9pm on Sunday after she left her aunt’s house to return home but failed to show. When asked what time she left her aunt’s house, Chief Kelm said on Monday evening that he could not go into detail because it is an active investigation.

– How Lily died and why her death is being investigated as a homicide: Police are investigating Lily’s death as a homicide and are searching for a killer who could pose a danger to the community. However it is not clear how they arrived at that conclusion. Police have not revealed what evidence led them to believe it was a homicide or what her cause of death is.

– Whether Lily knew her killer: The police chief was asked at the press conference if Lily may have known her killer. He said he could not say however, at that time, he said police had no known suspects and urged the community to be vigilant.

Family members comfort each other at prayer vigil

19:35 , Rachel Sharp

Community members attended an emotional prayer vigil on Monday night after word spread that the body of missing 10-year-old Lily Peters had been found in a wooded area that morning.

Lily’s grieving family members were seen hugging each other during the vigil at Valley Vineyard Church, while dozens of local residents prayed and left stuffed animals at the altar.

Pastor Michael Houle said he wanted to give shocked community members “a space to pray and just connect and just kind of grieve together”.

“Grief is hard alone. It’s a lot better done in community,” he told CBS Minnesota.

Relatives of Lily Peters comfort each other at the vigil (AP)

Stuffed animals are left at the altar during a prayer vigil for 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters at Valley Vineyard Church on Monday evening (AP)

Petition launched for ‘Lily Alert’ after girl’s disappearance ‘did not meet criteria for Amber alert’

19:05 , Rachel Sharp

A Change.org petition to create a “Lily Alert” in memory of Lily Peters reached 21,000 signatures and counting on Tuesday as questions mounted over the initial search for the 10-year-old girl.

On Monday morning – several hours after Lily was reported missing around 9pm on Sunday night when she failed to return home – Chippewa Falls Police Department said in a media release that her disappearance did “not meet criteria for an Amber Alert”.

An Amber Alert is an emergency alert system asking the public for help in finding an abducted child.

Police later announced that the body of the missing girl had been found in a wooded area and that her death was being treated as a homicide.

The Change.org petition was launched on Monday saying that “we need something more”.

“I’d like to formally start a petition to create a Lily alert. A 10 year old girl went missing in Chippewa falls, Wisconsin. The child was reported missing after a bike ride to her aunt’s house. She was reported missing around 9pm. Her bike and body where located the next morning,” the petition reads.

“The police called it a homicide. An amber alert was never sent due to the rules. We need something more. Any parent would agree that when a child is missing even for a short amount of time and they need help then help should be sent.

“The community is devastated and rallied to start a search group for the missing child. We can do better as a community and must be more proactive.”

Police to give update on case on Tuesday evening

18:35 , Rachel Sharp

Police are expected to give an update on the investigation into Lily Peters’ death on Tuesday evening as the hunt for her killer continues.

The Independent has contacted the Chippewa Falls Police Department for further information on the case as no arrests have been made, no suspects named and officials have warned the public to remain on alert.

A spokesperson responded to a request for information, simply saying that the department plans to put out a press release update on developments in the case later this evening.

Check back here for further information.

Police have no suspects in homicide of 10-year-old girl

18:05 , Rachel Sharp

Investigators have no suspects in the homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm admitted on Monday.

At a press conference, the police chief said that the killer is still “at large” with no one taken into custody in connection to her death.

Investigators are following up on multiple leads, he said.

The local community has been warned to remain vigilant as the killer could pose an ongoing danger to the public.

As a result, the police have increased patrols around local schools – specifically at pick-up and drop-off times.

Woods where body found was popular among kids, say locals

17:35 , Rachel Sharp

The wooded area where Lily Peters’ body was discovered is a popular spot for local children to play, according to shocked Chippewa Falls residents.

Locals told CBS Minnesota kids would always ride their bikes along the trail while adults would go for walks or exercise.

Jeremy Machnik’s said his own children, who go to the same school as Lily, would often play outside on the street near the trail.

He said he saw Lily “and her cousins all the time, either biking, rollerblading on a hoverboard, going up and down the street”.

“They sled in the back hill of our yard, and she’s always happy, always happy, even if it’s 15 degrees and snowing out, I see them bundled up with their sleds coming down the street when it’s snowing out. They were always outside, always playing, always happy,” he said, adding that it is usually “a great neighbourhood”

Police said Lily left her aunt’s house on Sunday evening to ride home on her bike.

Search teams first found Lily’s bike close to the walking trail in the woods on Sunday night before finding her body the next morning.

Memorial set up outside school for Lily Peters

17:11 , Rachel Sharp

A touching memorial was set up outside Lily Peters’ school as community members paid tribute to the slain 10-year-old.

A large purple banner reading “Justice for Lily” and featuring a picture of a lily was pinned to the fencing around her elementary school.

Teddy bears, balloons and candles were also left at the scene.

The Chippewa Falls community is mourning the loss of 10-year-old Lily Peters.



Community members helped set up memorials to honor Lily’s life, hoping to show support for the Peters family. The police department asks for anyone with information to call 1-800-263-5906. pic.twitter.com/nE8FsXj8kX — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) April 26, 2022

Police increase presence around local schools as hunt for killer continues

16:30 , Rachel Sharp

Chippewa Falls Police Department has increased the presence of law enforcement officers around local schools as the hunt for Lily Peters’ killer enters its second day.

“You may notice an increased law enforcement presence around our schools,” the department said in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

“We will be increasing our patrol especially during drop-off and pick-up times.”

Lily was found dead on Monday morning in a wooded area hours after she was reported missing by her father on Sunday night when she failed to return home from her aunt’s house.

Police have called her death a homicide and warned that – with no suspect in custody – there could be an ongoing threat to the community.

Chippewa Falls Police Department has increased the presence of law enforcement officers around local schools (Chippewa Falls Police Department/Facebook)

Community reels after body of Lily Peters is found

16:02 , Rachel Sharp

Community members have been left reeling and in a state of shock after the body of 10-year-old Lily Peters was found in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls on Monday morning.

Amanda Behm, who has lived in Chippewa Falls her whole life and now brings up her own children there, questioned who could hurt the “poorl little 10-year-old girl”.

“This poor little 10-year-old girl, who does that? It is just so hard. Everybody I know and don’t know are messaging me and saying watch your kids,” she told WIProud.

She said she and her children had paid tribute to Lily as memorials sprung up around the local area.

“My kids were with me so we went out and we colored her name, and let people know, hey, kids live here, and we will be on alert,” she said.

Parents sent letter by police

15:07 , Gino Spocchia

Parents in Chippewa Falls were told by the police department on Monday that they “should be the ones to share and engage in discussion with their children about this tragic event to the greatest extent possible”, according to a letter shared on social media.

The letter, which was obtained by WCCO, said additional support would be on offer for those students who needed it, and that police would work to reassure students and staff in the aftermath of Lily Peters’ death.

Lily was a fourth grade student at Parkview Elementary School, and according to the news outlet staff will meet on Tuesday to decide how to deal with the death and ongoing homicide investigation.

This was the letter sent to parents today in the Chippewa Falls school district regarding the tragic death of Lily Peters.



She was a 4th grader in the district. Police believe her death was a homicide.



More: https://t.co/t6b6x3EADb @WCCO pic.twitter.com/34dO1FMVl5 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) April 26, 2022

Recap: School district issues statement

14:37 , Gino Spocchia

The Chippewa Falls school district said in a statement on Monday that it was working closely with the police investigation into Lily Peters’ death.

“If you have any information please contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department directly. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” the school district said.

Recap: Everything we know so far

14:07 , Gino Spocchia

Lily was reportedly visiting her aunt’s house on Sunday, and left on her bicycle to return home sometime on Sunday evening. When she did not arrive home, her father became worried and called the police.

Her body was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, police said Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Graig Graziosi has more:

Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

Memorial at the scene

13:37 , Gino Spocchia

A memorial to the 10-year-old, Lily Peters, was created not far from where she was last seen in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening.

Flowers and soft toys have been left at the scene, as well as a chalk drawing with the words: “Fly high Lily”, as seen in images below.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the homicide after a body found on Monday morning was confirmed to be that of Lily.

“Fly High Lily”



A memorial for 10-year-old Lily Peters has been created near where her body was found this morning in Chippewa Falls, WI.



Police believe Lily was the victim of a homicide. No one’s in custody.



Tip line for info: 1-800-263-5906 pic.twitter.com/2uewYykBbD — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 26, 2022

Community will ‘overcome this fear’, say police

13:07 , Gino Spocchia

The head of the police department in Chippewa Falls said he believed the community could “overcome this fear” following the death of Lily Peters.

“An event like this threatens our sense of security”, said Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm on Monday. “However I believe we will come together as a community to overcome this fear”.

He appeared to address concerns among residents about the hiking trail where Lily allegedly disappeared from on Sunday night, and was found on Monday.

Mr Kelm dd not provide details about how Lily died, although the death is being treated as a homicide and police are looking for a suspect. Neither was it clear what evidence was found at the scene.

The trail near to where Lily Peters went missing (WCCO)

Parents react to death: ‘It’s just sad’

12:37 , Gino Spocchia

Chippewa Falls parents have spoken of their surprise and shock at the death of Lily Peters.

Shelby Machnik, who said her three children often played with Lily, told WCCO on Monday that she “always seemed really happy”.

“I know that my kids loved her,” said Ms Machnik. “Anytime she would come over they were outside hanging out with her, she always seemed really happy. It’s just sad”.

The mother said her children also used the same walking trail near to where Lily’s body was found by police.

Multiple agencies are involved in case

12:07 , Gino Spocchia

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation into Lily Peters’ death and the search for a suspect.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said it was being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and several other law enforcement agencies from around the city.

Chippewa Falls is about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Recap: How her body was found

11:37 , Gino Spocchia

Police said the discovery of Lily Peters’ body was made at around 9.15am on Monday after multiple law enforcement agencies were deployed to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

“A body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail” at the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls, said police, following the earlier discovery of her bike in the parking lot.

Later on Monday, the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office confirmed the body was of Lily Peters, with police calling the death a homicide.

She was reported missing at around 9pm on Sunday after failing to return home to her aunt’s house.

Recap: Suspect at large

11:07 , Gino Spocchia

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday evening, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm did not provide details about how 10-year-old Lily Peters could have died.

He did say that no suspect was in custody and said: “The simple fact is that we have not made an arrest in this case, so the suspect is still at large”.

Police have set-up a tip line for members of the community to call.

Recap: Residents told ‘be vigilant'

10:32 , Gino Spocchia

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said people should remain vigilant following the discovery of Lily Peters’ body.

“At this point we do not have anyone in custody and I want to reiterate that people remain vigilant as there could be a danger to the public,” said Mr Kelm during a Monday press briefing.

Lily Peters: Everything we know so far

05:20 , Nathan Place

On Monday morning, ten-year-old Lily Peters was found dead of a suspected homicide in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Though no suspect has yet been arrested, police say they are actively pursuing multiple leads.

Here’s what we know so far:

Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

Vigil held Monday night for Lily Peters

04:40 , Nathan Place

A vigil is being held in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, where 10-year-old Lily Peters was found dead of a suspected homicide.

Community members are invited to mourn and pray for Lily at a church on Bridgewater Avenue in Chippewa Falls, WEAU reported.

Local parent remembers Lily as ‘always happy'

04:00 , Nathan Place

A father whose children knew Lily Peters says she frequently played with other kids near the trail where her body was found.

“I see her and her cousins all the time, either biking, rollerblading on a hoverboard, going up and down the street,” Jeremy Machnik told WCCO. “They sled in the back hill of our yard, and she’s always happy, always happy, even if it’s 15 degrees and snowing out.”

Lily Peters, Missing Wis. Girl, Found Dead; Police Investigating As Homicide https://t.co/rcOfGvAxOx pic.twitter.com/TFBcrkKFFL — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) April 25, 2022

After tragic announcement, an outpouring of support

03:20 , Nathan Place

After police announced the death of Lily Peters on Facebook, supportive comments poured in from across the country.

“This is so sad,” one person wrote below a post about the new tip line. “Poor baby that cannot even take a stroll by herself without the risk of getting kidnapped. We need to do better for our communities and take care of each other.”

“Prayers for my hometown and her family from AZ,” another wrote.

“My heart is broken; prayers to all involved,” someone else commented.

Lily Peters’ bicycle was found not far from her remains

02:40 , Nathan Place

Before Lily Peters’ remains were discovered, her bicycle was found near the walking trail where her body was eventually located, police say.

Around 9pm on Sunday, the girl’s father reported her missing after she didn’t come home from a visit to her aunt’s house. Her bike was later found between that house and the trail.

Read more here:

Missing girl found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

Police say tragedy ‘threatens our sense of security'

02:00 , Nathan Place

At a press conference on Monday evening, police noted how deeply Lily Peter’ death has shaken her community.

“It is almost impossible to believe that something this horrific could happen in our city,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said. “And an event like this threatens our sense of security. However, I believe we will come together as a community to overcome this fear.”

School district releases statement on Lily Peters investigation

01:20 , Nathan Place

Lily Peters’ school district has put out a statement on the homicide investigation into her death.

“The school district is working closely with the police,” the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District said on Facebook. “If you have any information please contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department directly. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

Lily Peters: Everything we know so far

Tuesday 26 April 2022 00:40 , Nathan Place

The remains of Iliana "Lily" Peters, 10, were discovered on Monday in a wooded area of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, but have not arrested anyone in connection with the girl's death.

Here’s a look at everything we know so far:

Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

Police create new tip line for investigation

Tuesday 26 April 2022 00:00 , Nathan Place

Police have created a new tip line for their investigation of the Lily Peters case, and urge anyone with information to call it – especially because no one has been arrested yet.

“The simple fact is that we have not made an arrest in this case, so the suspect is still at large,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said on Monday night.

The phone number for the tip line is 1-800-263-5906.

Police say case ‘transitioned’ to homicide investigation when remains were found

Monday 25 April 2022 23:30 , Nathan Place

At a tight-lipped press conference on Monday night, police said the Lily Peters case became a homicide investigation as soon as her body was found.

“Once we located the deceased, at that point it transitioned from a missing person into what we believe to be a homicide investigation,” said Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm. “I can’t speak as to what the evidence is, or the specifics as to that decision making.”

Mr Kelm said he could not elaborate further, because the investigation is still being conducted.

Live video: Police update public on Lily Peters case

Monday 25 April 2022 23:00 , Nathan Place

Police are currently holding a press conference on the Lily Peters homicide investigation. Watch it live here:

Read the full police statement on Lily’s death

Monday 25 April 2022 22:30 , Nathan Place

Police say the remains of Lily Peters were found at about 9:15am this morning. The case is now a homicide investigation, and no suspects are yet in custody.

Read the Chippewa Falls Police Department’s full statement here:

Leinenkugels issues statement regarding the death of Lily Peters

Monday 25 April 2022 22:06 , Graig Graziosi

Leinenkugels has issued a statement after the remains of 10-year-old girl Lily Peters was found in a wooded area near the brewery in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

"This is an unspeakable, heartbreaking tragedy, and we want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We are working with the authorities, and providing the help and support we can," the company said.

"Any questions about the investigation should be deferred to the Chippewa Police Department."

Reporters share photos of wooded are where Lily Peters’ body was found

Monday 25 April 2022 21:38 , Graig Graziosi

10-year-old Lily Peters’ remains were found Monday in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls just a few blocks from her aunt’s home.

Local reporters have shared photos of the woods near where the girl’s remains were found.

This is the end of N Grove st in Chippewa Falls, where the road turns into a trail. Police say 10 y/o Iliana “Lily” Peters’ body was found between here and the Leinenkugel brewery. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/5fDtPWdAh0 — Sharon Yoo (@SharonKARE11) April 25, 2022

Chippewa Falls police expect more details Monday night

Monday 25 April 2022 21:15 , Graig Graziosi

Chippewa Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference Monday that he would have more details on the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters later on Monday.

He told reporters to expect an update around 5pm CST, 6pm EST.

Lily’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Chippewa Falls police chief makes statement and warns public about potential danger

Monday 25 April 2022 21:00 , Graig Graziosi

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm issued a statement regarding the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters on Monday.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lily Peters during this tragic time,” Mr Kelm said.

He also asked anyone with information to call the police department and warned that a potential threat was still afoot in the community.

“We encourage anyone with information to please contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department and to maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public,” he said.

Search teams went door-to-door looking for Lily

Monday 25 April 2022 20:40 , Graig Graziosi

Police search teams reportedly went door-to-door on Sunday night searching for 10-year-old Lily Peters after her father reported her missing.

Law enforcement called in additional resources to aid in the search, including K9 units and drones.

Lily’s body was eventually found Monday in a wooded area near her aunt’s house.

Lily Peters was last seen at her aunt’s house

Monday 25 April 2022 20:26 , Graig Graziosi

10-year-old Lily Peters was last seen at her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls on Sunday evening.

Police believe she was walking home after she left her aunt’s house. When she did not return that evening, her father called police to report her missing.

Law enforcement began searching for Lily that evening, but could not find her body until the following day. Her death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Welcome to the liveblog

Monday 25 April 2022 20:23 , Graig Graziosi

Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the death of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters. The Wisconsin girl’s remains were found in a wooded are near her aunt’s house.

The girl was reported missing by her father on Sunday night. Her remains were found by police the next morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls.