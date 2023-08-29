Lily Miyazaki: Britain’s new US Open match-winner following in Emma Raducanu footsteps

Lily Miyazaki plays a forehand shot during her first-round victory over Margarita Betova at the US Open - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Overnight Lily Miyazaki gave British tennis fans a faint hint of déjà vu, in becoming the first Briton since Emma Raducanu to win a main draw US Open match after fighting her way through qualifying.

Two years ago, that marked the start of a remarkable title run by a teenage newcomer unlike any ever seen in tennis. While no one is expecting Miyazaki to emulate such a feat, the parallel serves as a good omen after the biggest win of her career.

Miyazaki is already 27 years old, but her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Margarita Betova was her first ever at a major, in only her second opportunity to play a main draw.

Despite her age, Miyazaki might be relatively unknown to British tennis followers due to her 199th-place ranking and the fact she only switched allegiance from Japan a year ago.

Miyazaki was born in Tokyo to Japanese parents and spent most of the first 10 years of her life in Zurich, Switzerland, where she attended an international school. There was no keen sports pedigree in her family. In fact, her mother Akiko is a former pianist who passed on that love for the arts to Miyazaki, who also plays. But her father, Yoichi, who works in finance, did play tennis recreationally and planted the seed when Miyazaki was five years old at primary school in Switzerland.

When they moved to London, Miyazaki attended Emmanuel School in Battersea and Kingston’s Coombe Girls’ School, as well as continuing to work on her tennis at Sutton Tennis Academy. She represented Surrey from the age of 13 at national tournaments.

‘I’m happy that I went to college – it was the right decision’

After finishing her schooling she chose to attend the University of Oklahoma on a tennis scholarship, to buy her some time before going professional.

“To be honest, I wasn’t the best junior,” Miyazaki said after her win on Monday. “Maybe I was average-ranked. Also, physically I was quite small. I didn’t think I was ready for the main tour. I’m happy that I went to college. It gave me four, five years to get myself physically better. I think it was the right decision for me.”

As well as gaining a maths degree and masters in IT management, Miyazaki’s tennis excelled as she rose to the top 10 of the collegiate rankings.

That has not immediately translated to success on the WTA Tour though, where she has played fewer than 30 matches in her career. Most of her time is spent grafting away at second tier events instead.

It is why this US Open match-win marks a huge career milestone for Miyazaki, and her £98,000 earned in prize money in New York eclipses anything she has previously won at a tournament.

Like Raducanu in 2021, Miyazaki faces Bencic

In an interesting quirk to the draw, like Raducanu in 2021, Miyazaki has a meeting with current Olympic champion and Swiss player Belinda Bencic next. It is a fine opportunity to test herself against the best, in her first match against a top 20 opponent.

When Raducanu reached the same stage in New York two years ago, she was just 18 and joked about buying a new set of AirPods with her winnings. Miyazaki recalled watching her compatriot’s huge achievements that fortnight from Leiria in Portugal, where she was playing a 25k semi-final. Her total prize money was just £921.

Those years of experience make her understandably more attuned to the rigours of tour life than fresh-faced Raducanu was in New York. Despite the excitement around her run to the second round now, Miyazaki is well aware of the huge impact this paycheck could have on the next few months.

“Financially, I’d say it’s difficult,” she said of life on the circuit. “Luckily I have had a couple of private sponsors as well. That’s helped. I think because I have been travelling on my own a lot, I have managed to do it (with) just prize money alone up to this point. But it’s very difficult on the ITF tour.

“I was actually talking about it with Jodie [Burrage, British No 2] earlier. I haven’t looked at the prize money breakdown, I think I just looked at the first-round qualifying or something. For sure it definitely helps financially and obviously points-wise with my ranking.

“The financial side is huge, because obviously tennis is a very expensive sport. We travel around a lot. Maybe now I can travel a bit more with a coach, things like that. Because when I’m playing at the ITF level I tend to travel on my own.”