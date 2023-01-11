Lily James’ Versace gown was so big she travelled to the Golden Globes standing in a van

(REUTERS)

Last night’s Golden Globes was the first major red carpet of the year, and Lily James made sure to use it as an opportunity to prove her fashion credentials.

The actress donned a custom cherry-red Versace strapless gown made from 50 metres of fabric. Comprising a slim-fitted column body draped with a dramatic ruffled sash that was attached at the waist, social media users described James as a “walking rose”. In fact, the ensemble, which also featured a midsection cutout, was so voluminous she arrived at the Beverly Hilton in a van large enough for her to stand in.

Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with Florence Pugh, Salma Hayek and Jenna Coleman, the jaw-dropping frock was accessorised with a pair of glittering diamond earrings and choker necklace from De Beers (of which she is a brand ambassador). Murmurs that James could also be an ambassador for Versace are bubbling away, with the actress regularly sporting the Italian fashion house at major red carpets. Most recently, she wore a body-hugging chainmail Versace gown to the Emmys, and she appeared in a campaign for the label last July.

The star also opted for a fresh hairdo by dying her long blonde hair brown and chopping it into a stunning, sleek bob. The work of celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker, the bombshell 90’s silhouette also used Great Length hair extensions “for added volume in the front to really max out that flick,” according to Brisker’s Instagram post. As for makeup, the actress doubled down on the Old Hollywood look with a dark burgundy matte lip, a touch of smokey eyeshadow and defined brows.

The Brit was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series “Pam and Tommy” (she lost to Amanda Seyfried for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes) and the Versace dress was an ode to Anderson’s iconic red swimsuit and was the exact shade as the famous one-piece.

For more of this year’s standout looks, click through the gallery below.

