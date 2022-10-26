Lily James Travels to Botswana as Natural Diamond Council Ambassador — Inside Her 'Life-Changing' Trip

Lily James Botswana

Lily James has a newfound passion for conservation and protecting nature after traveling to Botswana as the Natural Diamond Council Ambassador this month.

The 33-year-old Emmy nominee tells PEOPLE that her time in the South African country was "life-changing."

"Being in the wilderness there and seeing the power of animals and nature and being right in the middle of it was so profound and has sort of ignited this huge passion that I'm so happy about," James shares.

Through her partnership with the National Diamond Council, James wants "to do more in terms of conservation and protecting the wilderness and making that something that I'm really focused on in the near future because I found it so just life-changing."

James decided to join forces with the Natural Diamond Council this year because she "was so drawn to their sustainable missions and conservation efforts." Visiting Botswana allowed James to learn more about the diamond industry and "the ways in which they truly give back and take care of the country, or the communities where the diamonds are mined and really have huge life-changing effects on the people there."

"To meet some of those people and to hear people's stories firsthand was so moving and striking and yeah, it was really powerful," she adds.

When it comes to diamonds, James believes they truly are a girl's best friend: "I do think that there's something so romantic about diamonds, and the fact I love the most is that they're older than the stars in the sky. There's something so off-earth about them — I do think diamonds do the talking."

James' most cherished diamond piece is a locket with photos of her father on the inside. Family heirlooms hold a special significance for the star.

"Me and my mom talked about this a lot when we were in Botswana. My granny left my mom her diamond ring, and my mom now has that and wears it on her finger, and she told me how it would be mine one day and I was like, 'Oh God, I don't want to hear about that yet.'"

James continues, "But still the sort of through line of that and the treasure and what that will mean, and therefore the power it inherently holds in just the energy of the female line in my family… there's something just so powerful and comforting and precious in that."

When it comes to her favorite diamond she has worn to an event, James says the Piaget Wings of Light necklace boasting a fancy yellow diamond she wore to the Oscars this year takes the cake.

"It reflected the light and just shone in just the most sensational way," she tells PEOPLE.

The actress even incorporated diamonds into her favorite red carpet-look of the year.

"For the Emmys, I wore custom Versace, kind of like a chocolate brown chain mail dress, and it fit like a second skin and there was such a weight to the chain mail that it kind of grounded me in a way that I needed that day because I was so nervous." She continues, "And I complimented that with just really simple, big diamond studs that felt really modern and kind of gave me an extra sort of shimmer."

It was at the Emmys that James was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam and Tommy. When describing the feeling of being nominated, James says she was "blown away."

"The whole experience of making Pam and Tommy was just such a brilliant one in all the ways because it was challenging and it was difficult, but it also kind of taught me who I wanted to be as an actor. I really cared about what I was trying to say and the message we wanted to get across and it felt personal," the actress says.

She continues, "So to then have that work that I cared so much about having that validation in the Emmys was really important and hugely flattering. So I would love to have more, but one is enough."

This will not be the last of James that we see on the red carpet, and more appearances mean more stylish looks.

While telling PEOPLE what we can expect next from her, the Mamma Mia 2 star says, "My style evolves. I really feel like more and more I like to express myself and feel that confidence. I felt like of late I've really wanted to have fun and sort of own my space, and my body, and kind of embrace a kind of more playful red carpet experience. And I've really enjoyed that."