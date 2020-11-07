Lily James and Star Trek: Discovery's Shazad Latif team up for new rom-com

From Digital Spy

Rebecca actress Lily James has joined an upcoming romantic-comedy alongside Star Trek: Discovery's Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson.

Titled What's Love Got to Do with It?, this one welcomes Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth) back to the director's seat following a 13-year hiatus from feature filmmaking.

Deadline reports that plot details are being kept under lock and key right now, but the movie traverses both London and South Asia while centring on themes such as love and marriage.

What's Love Got to Do with It? was penned by Jemima Khan (Impeachment: American Crime Story) and will be produced by Working Title.

Production is scheduled to kick off next month.

Elsewhere, actress James recently confessed that her Rebecca character Mrs de Winter's sense of paranoia "overtook" her while shooting.

"Towards the end of making it, I started getting this thing where my heart was beating so loudly that you could hear it," she explained.

"It's really scary. All of a sudden, you become very, very aware of your heartbeat and you can feel it going really fast. And when you look at the psychological aspect of the book, and the darkness and the twistedness in it, it suddenly made sense.

"I think I got a bit sucked into the vortex."

Rebecca is now streaming on Netflix.



