Lily James shares her Hollywood beauty secrets as she unveils new Charlotte Tilbury campaign

Lily James has shared her coveted red carpet beauty secrets as she launched her latest campaign with Charlotte Tilbury.

The Cinderella star, who is an ambassador for the brand, is at the helm of another product launch as she joins Jourdan Dunn to unveil their new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter.

In anticipation of the product’s release, the 33-year-old shared her best beauty secrets with The Standard – and all you’ll need at home is lashings of moisturiser, and iced water.

The Mamma Mia star shared: “There’s two. One is from Charlotte, and she says, you really have to have a great blank canvas meaning your skin has to be fresh and alive and moisturised and obviously I just slather on the Magic Cream.

“My other secret is to shove your face in a bucket of ice or a sink full of ice water and it just sort of tightens everything. So Magic Cream and iced water.”

The British beauty also discussed how it took her four hours every day to transform into the iconic Pamela Anderson for her Disney+ series, Pam+Tommy.

Jourdan Dunn stars in the glowing campaign alongside James (Charlotte Tilbury Beauty)

Despite the gruelling hair and make-up prep, James admitted she enjoyed every minute of it as it helped her to fully immerse herself into the role.

She continued: “The process of transformation in the make-up chair is humongous. It can vary, sometimes you want to feel truly yourself and natural and other times it’s so freeing to really transform.

“I do it in roles, like when I played Pam Anderson, that was a four-hour transformation. I felt like I could really hide into the character and the make-up, and the detail and the sculpting were just a work of art.

“It’s fun to do that just with make-up as well if you’re going for a party look, increasing the glow and the lip gloss. Not only become confident but decide who you’re going to be for the night.

“You can be really playful basically which I really enjoy.”

James stars in the new campaign opposite British supermodel Jourdan Dunn. The pair look the epitome of Old Hollywood elegance in the shots sporting make up looks worthy of the silver screen.

The Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter is available in seven shades and promises, to “highlight, smooth, blur, sculpt and lift the look of skin for real-life, film-like skin.” Grab yours now in-store at Charlotte Tilbury or online at CT.com.