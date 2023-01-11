Lily James just shut down the Golden Globes in a cut-out Versace dress

Getty Images

Few celebrities know how to make a red carpet arrival quite like Lily James. The fashion chameleon effortlessly switches between see-through dresses, full-goth attire and looks inspired by her on-screen alter-egos. But one thing all her outfits have in common is that they have a 'wow'-factor to them. And her 2023 Golden Globes appearance is a case in point.

Overnight, the 33-year-old stepped out on the red carpet alongside the likes of Jenna Ortega and Anya Taylor-Joy. For the occasion, the Pam & Tommy actor went all-out in a firey red Atelier Versace dress that ticks all our boxes. Cut-outs? Yep. Bold colours? Yes ma'am. Princess vibes? Absolutely. Let's break it down.

The look in question is a strapless ballgown that is exactly the kind of thing we love to see at awards shows: it's dramatic, dreamy and oh-so-chic. The fitted bodice features a handful of cut-out details around the waist before turning into a gloriously puffy skirt that reminds us of those voluminous Disney princess dresses.

Here's the number from the back:

Lily accessorises the show-stopping dress with a sleek diamond choker necklace and a pair of matching drop earrings.

Doesn't she just look RADIANT?

As for beauty details, the Brit goes for a flicky bob with an elegant side-part (millennials, where you at?), fluffy brows, and a neutral-toned lip.

Ugh, I love everything about this look.

