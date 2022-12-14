Lily James just debuted a dramatic 'lob' cut transformation, complete with new hair colour

Let me pose a [very easy] question: What's better than a white Christmas? Why it's a dramatic hair transformation, of course. OK, the two are on very different spectrums, I'll admit but Lily James' brand new 'lob' haircut has me more excited than the (now melting) UK snow.

Having said all that, if you're none-the-wiser to what I'm on about, allow to explain. Lily James – who stars in the world-famous Mamma Mia 2 and Pam & Tommy – has undergone many transformations this year. First, we saw her with the iconic 90s Pamela Anderson pencil-thin 'brow and soon followed it up with a red hair dye job. They were two of the top trending beauty looks for autumn, after all.

Now, to take her look that one step further, she's only gone and chopped off her chest-length locks into a shoulder-skimming 'lob', aka a long bob. Lily's hairstylist and the genius behind her look, Christian Wood, took to Instagram to debut said new hairdo.

For the cut, Lily is rocking the blunt cut with minimal face-framing layers. And as for the style, Christian has opted to keep the look quite natural with a soft, straight finish and the ends flicking slightly inward. Not to mention the very on-trend middle parting and sweeping curtain bangs.

Side note: if you want to know how to achieve this styling technique, Kate Middleton is your girl.

As MUA Hung Vanngo puts it in the comments section of the post: "Oh love this hair on her ❤️". Hard agree.

Follow Lia on Instagram.





