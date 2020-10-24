Lily James: 'I got sucked into the vortex. I didn't know which way to turn'

The problem with trying to be an actor but also trying to stay sane, says Lily James, is that you need a really thin skin to do the work, and a very thick one to withstand the rejection or the criticism. “You have to let everything affect you, everything hit your nerves, so you can perform. So it feels as if you’re constantly trying to guard yourself or let people in, put walls up or break them down. Your roots are often being ripped out and put somewhere else, so it’s sometimes harder to feel that stability in life which… yeah.”

She trails off, taking a sip of her tea as we sit in the drizzly garden of the Somerset hotel where she’s staying, having decided she can keep her mask off as we are outside, at opposite ends of a table. She’s dressed in civvies: baggy dark green trousers that would vanish you in a forest, her hair its natural brown, a star who could hide in plain sight. Far enough into fame, after a decade in the business, to know how to hold some of herself back, but young enough (at only 31) to still want to give it all away.

Yet even this level of socialising is a stretch, as she’s currently shooting The Pursuit Of Love, an adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s 1945 comic novel, for the BBC and living in a bubble with the rest of the crew, who are all regularly tested for Covid. She seems as if she’s trying not to say anything too bleak; perhaps it would come as too much of a surprise from the sunny face with the megawatt smile who played the younger, carefree version of Meryl Streep’s Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, as well as Lady Rose in Downton Abbey. There is a quiet confidence to her roles; a youthful lightness that belies a certain precision – from Cinderella in Kenneth Branagh’s highest-grossing directorial hit, to Churchill’s secretary in Darkest Hour, and Natasha in the BBC’s epic War And Peace.

The thing is, though, we’re here to discuss Rebecca, which James finished shooting “before the world fell apart”. It’s the new film of the Daphne du Maurier gothic thriller, in which James plays Mrs de Winter, the naive new bride of a wealthy man whose first wife died in mysterious circumstances. First made into a film by Alfred Hitchcock, and now by the cult British director Ben Wheatley, it reveals that things lost at sea can come back to haunt you – and it appears to have soaked her thin skin right through.

“Towards the end of making it, I started getting this thing where my heart was beating so loudly that you could hear it. It’s really scary. All of a sudden, you become very, very aware of your heartbeat and you can feel it going really fast,” she explains, adding that Kristin Scott Thomas, who plays her devastating nemesis Mrs Danvers, told her that she started suffering the same thing at about her age. “And when you look at the psychological aspect of the book, and the darkness and the twistedness in it, it suddenly made sense.” Her character, a rich woman’s companion who has been plucked from service into a romance with a high society man in his creepy mansion, “doesn’t know whether she’s in a dream or a nightmare”.

Du Maurier’s story leaves itself open to many interpretations, and James plays de Winter as a shy girl transformed into a bold woman upon discovering information that would surely destroy someone else. She says that even among the film’s producers and cast, “people felt differently about it – there were so many readings”; she stresses that it’s very important that the film must be able to “keep those difficult areas and let people decide whether it’s a great love story, or whether it’s about an abuser and a victim.”

The mindset of the character really got under my skin – the insecurities, the paranoia

(She adds, later, that “with art and life, it’s never black and white, is it? Everything happens in the grey area, and in the colour. I think conversations about things that are difficult can become very much one side versus the other. We’re in a time where I feel things become very moralistic, and then it’s very difficult to explore around the edges.”)

But the book itself had really dragged her in: “I think I got a bit sucked into the vortex. I didn’t know which way to turn at times. It was the mindset of the character: it really got under my skin – the insecurities, the questioning herself and the paranoia. I think I let that overtake me a bit sometimes.”

