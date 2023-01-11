Lily James Debuts A Brand New 1990s Bob On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

If you needed more proof that choppy bobs as the biggest hair trend heading into 2023 then look to Lily James, who debuted a 1990s twist on the look at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Just a few hours ago [January 10], while we Brits were all still fast asleep, Lily took to one of the biggest red carpets of the year at The Beverly Hilton in California. To celebrate not only it being the grand 80th annual award ceremony but also her best 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series' nomination for her role in Pam & Tommy, Lily opted for a statement of a hair look.

She's only gone and chopped and dyed her locks! Enter: shoulder-length, brunette Lily.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist, Halley Brisker was the genius behind her cropped style and even took to his very own Instagram page to share details behind the glamour. 'Bombshell 90's silhouette with the help of @greatlengthsusa GL tapes 02 for the added volume in the front to really max out that flick! 🙌,' Halley writes in the caption of his post, followed by a mention of prepping with Olaplex products.

The flicky ends and coiffed side part just scream movie star.

Tag teaming to form the second part of Lily's glam squad was her makeup artist, Nina Park who worked up a fluffy yet tamed 'brow, dark winged liner and glossy nude lip look all courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury products. This also included the use of the all new (!!) Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in Moonlit Glow, £38 to give a natural dew and shimmer to the skin.

As Charlotte Tilbury herself would say, just fabulous, darlings!

