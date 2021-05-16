Lily James serves up serious 90s vibes in Pam's iconic red swimsuit

Photo credit: Kypros/Getty Image and Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage - Getty Images

A whirlwind romance of epic proportions, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship pretty much encapsulated the chaotic yet glam vibe of the mid-90s. Naturally, we're thrilled that Hulu are releasing a miniseries about the couple, called Pam & Tommy, following their infamous legal battle over a honeymoon sex tape. A word of warning: Lily James and Sebastian Stan's transformation into Pamela and Tommy is really something to behold.

Do we have any teaser pics?

New behind-the-scenes pics of Lily James on the set of Pam & Tommy have emerged and all we can say is… wow! In the photos, which were snapped on set on Friday (May 14), Lily can be seen serving up serious 90s vibes in Baywatch star Pamela Anderson’s iconic red swimsuit.

The photos also showed Lily recreating Baywatch’s memorable slow-motion run, as she jogged along the sand. Originally, fans of the show were skeptical that Lily would be able to pull off Pam’s look. But now it’s honestly getting hard to tell the two apart, thanks to Lily’s convincing blonde wig, glowing tan, and prosthetic breasts.

Speaking of the infamous red swimsuit, last year Pamela confessed she actually still has it, and wears it too. “I have one right here in my top drawer! It still fits,” she told Fox News in May 2020. “I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with friends [and] just around the living room,” she added.

Here's everything else we know...

What is Hulu's Pam and Tommy about?

Okay, you guessed it, it's about Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee's relationship and all the drama said relationship entailed. The official synopsis describes it as, “a comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”

The eight-episode series follows Pamela and Tommy's relationship from when they married less than a week after they first met in 1995, to the fallout after a sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and distributed online. The distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, was sued by Pamela and Tommy resulting in a settlement where the tape was made public again.

Who will star in Hulu's Pam & Tommy?

This is where it gets really good. Lily James (Cinderella, Downton Abbey), plays Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan (Gossip Girl, Once Upon A Time and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) takes on the role of Tommy Lee. And the transformation is literally unreal.

Hulu's official Instagram account shared two photos of Lily and Sebastian in their Pamela and Tommy get-ups. The first shows Lily looking like a mirror image of Pamela: from the dramatic cat-eye eyeshadow to her signature blonde curls. The second image recreates the famous photo of Pamela and Tommy in which Pamela bites his nipple ring.

For reference, here's the original. Consider me shaken to my very core.

Here's another of Sebastian as Tommy, which the actor posted to his Instagram with the Tommy Lee's quote, “We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing," as the caption.

The cast also includes Seth Rogen, who stars as Rand Gauthier, aka the guy who stole Pamela and Tommy's sex tape. Seth is also an executive producer for the series alongside his Point Grey partner Evan Goldberg.

Make sure to also keep an eye out for Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, Taylor Schilling as Rand’s wife and Pepi Sonuga as Pam’s best friend.



What does Pamela Anderson think of Pam and Tommy?

Er, she's not particularly happy about it, apparently. A 'close friend' (whatever that means) told The Sun the Baywatch actress had no interest in watching the dramatisation of her relationship, and didn't know who the actors in it were. Savage.

"Pamela has no intention of watching this God awful show, absolutely not. Never. She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them."

Oh dear.

Is there a trailer for Pam & Tommy?

Not yet. You'll know as soon as we do.

When will Pam & Tommy air on Hulu?

There's no official release date yet but it's expected to air later this year.

