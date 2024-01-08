Lily Gladstone Looks Lovely in Black and White at the Golden Globes

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone has a distinct red carpet style. Favoring bold prints and dramatic statement earrings, the actress uses her spotlight to highlight various Indigenous designers. Gladstone's breakout role as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman Martin Scorsese's film, Killers of the Flower Moon, has positioned them as an awards season favorite. In the months since, they've made some glamorous appearances at various red carpet events, styled by Jason Rembert. Here, see Lily Gladstone's best style moments:



January 7, 2024

Gladstone looked elegant in a black and white gown at the 2024 Golden Globes, where she's a nominee.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

January 3, 2024

Gladstone shimmered in a gold Maison Sara Chraïbi gown at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

December 6, 2023

At the IndieWire Honors 2023, Gladstone embraced the holiday season in a festive silver dress by Batsheva.

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

December 5, 2023

For Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration, her makeup was done with products from Native brand Cheekbone Beauty. "I actually learned about Cheekbone Beauty because Lily loves their products and she showed them to me when we started working together earlier this year,” makeup artist Nick Barose told Elle. "I love discovering small indie brands and finding unique products to add to my kit, especially with Cheekbone, [as its] wearable colors and amazing quality."

Michael Tran - Getty Images

December 3, 2023

Gladstone went for a bold, sculptural orange dress designed by Marni at the Academy Museum Gala.

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

November 27, 2023

At the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards, Gladstone opted for a navy dress with an embellished collar.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

November 16, 2023

At the 2023 Variety Power Of Women vent, Gladstone looked stunning in a red and black printed dress.

Kayla Oaddams - Getty Images

November 4, 2023

Gladstone looked chic in Gucci at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Michael Kovac - Getty Images

October 24, 2023

For the Time100 Next Gala, Gladstone wore an outfit by Burning Wagon Designs, created by Osage women. The matching skirt and top featured a Buffalo nickel print, and she accesorized with a Hermès Coat and Jennifer Younger earrings.

Arturo Holmes - Getty Images

October 2, 2023

Gladstone went to Paris Fashion Week and attended Louis Vuitton's show, wearing Weomepe Designs earrings with her LV 'fit. "Louis Vuitton has been a long-time supportive voice in my growing career; they took notice years ago, and I am so grateful that fate finally allowed me to accept their invitation," she wrote on Instagram.

She added, "my inner child was STOKED to wear this precious mermaid scale sequins dress with power boots — and just imagine the delight when the gorgeous @weomepe earrings Jessica provided fell in seamlessly with the whole look. (Big yes to Indigenous design with LV, please!)"

Julien M. Hekimian - Getty Images

June 26, 2023

As the premiere of Lakota Nation vs. United States, Gladstone kept it simple in a black dress, white jacket, and what appear to be slip-on canvas shoes designed by Shoshone-Bannock artist Kira Murillo.

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

May 21, 2023

For a cocktail reception celebrating Killers of the Flower Moon at Cannes, Gladstone chose a flowing Lanvin minidress with silver accessories.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

May 21, 2023

In another Cannes appearance, she wore a Himikalas Pamela Baker design, a "Chilkat-inspired wool tunic," according to the designer.

Victor Boyko - Getty Images

May 21, 2023

For the official photocall for Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone wore a chic Chanel dress, and Shelby LeeAnn Gorman earrings

Lionel Hahn - Getty Images

May 20, 2023

Sometimes, the statement jewelry does all the talking. Gladstone accessorized a dramatic black dress with a Jennifer Younger necklace and Shelby LeeAnn Gorman earrings

Dave Benett - Getty Images

May 20, 2023

For the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere, Gladstone wore a stunningValentino gown and earrings by Jamie Okuma.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

May 20, 2023

Gladstone wore a Gucci jacket and skirt for this Cannes event, and completed her outfit with Nike sneakers. Sneakers on the red carpet? Why not!

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

January 20, 2023

At the Sundance Film Festival, Gladstone wore a fringe dress—complete with what appear to be very worn Blundstone boots.

Arturo Holmes - Getty Images

September 24, 2022

At the premier of Quantum Cowboys, Gladstone wore a multicolored dress by Lauren Good Day and statement, beaded earrings.

Rick Kern - Getty Images

February 25, 2017

At the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Gladstone wore a red and gold Aidan Mattox gown.

Earl Gibson III - Getty Images

