Lily Gladstone Shares a Moving Message After Making History at the Golden Globes

Lily Gladstone is making history.

At the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday night, the actor became the first Indigenous woman to win Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Gladstone, who uses she/they pronouns, received a standing ovation as they made their way onstage to accept the award for their role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon.

Gladstone began her speech with a few sentences spoken in Siksiká, the official language of the Blackfeet nation of which they are a part of. They went on to honor their nation as well as other native cultures throughout the United States to mark how far Indigenous representation in Hollywood has come.

"This is a historic win, it doesn't belong to just me." - Lily Gladstone wins her first Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for #KillersoftheFlowerMoon at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VMHA8rg7LC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

"I'm so grateful that I can speak even a little bit of my language which I'm not fluent in up here because in this business native actors used to speak their lines in English and sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish native languages on camera," they shared during her speech. "This is a historic win that doesn't belong to just me — I'm holding it all with all of my beautiful sisters and standing on all of your shoulders."

The actor also thanked her director Martin Scorcese and costar Leonardo DiCaprio for their support in making Killers of the Flower Moon and expanding Hollywood's understanding of Indigenous stories.

"Thank you, Marty. Thank you, Leo," they continued. "You are all changing things and thank you for being allies."

