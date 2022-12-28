Lily Collins Shares Video of Herself Getting Bangs for 'Emily in Paris': 'Not Exactly Trauma Bangs'

Lily Collins shares BTS video of her getting bangs

Lily Collins/instagram

Lily Collins is officially in her "fringe era."

The actress shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself getting bangs for season 3 of Emily in Paris. But unlike her character Emily Cooper, who spontaneously cuts her hair in the first episode of the season, Collins had some help from a pro.

In the Instagram Reel, the Emmy nominee, 33, sits patiently in a chair while hairstylist Gregory Russell snips aways at her locks. "Baby's first bangs," she says before the hair cutting begins.

The video ends with a photo of Collins smiling with her half-done bangs swept to the side.

"Not exactly trauma bangs…unlike Emily, I didn't cut these myself! Big thank you to the master @gregoryrussellhair for inducting me into my fringe era and starting Emily's new hair journey," Collins captioned the post.

Collins revealed the hairstyle last December while on press for season 2. An Instagram photo shows her, alongside costar Ashley Park, rocking the fringe with a low bun and face-framing pieces.

"New bangs, old habits. Yup, they're real! Back at it with @ashleyparklady for our @emilyinparis press day…" Collins wrote at the time.

Although the third season sees Emily with a new hairstyle, the series' distinguished fashion sense is still just as glamorous.

In a behind-the-scenes clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, costume designer Marylin Fitoussi reveals the journey to the show's elaborate wardrobe, from curating Emily's dozens of outfits to picking thousands of pieces.

"I think that this season I had an even greater freedom. We have listed 14,000 pieces. I think that on Lily [Collins] we did about 43 looks," Fitoussi says in the feature.

Fitoussi mixed vintage items with contemporary pieces in order to create a capsule that emanated chic Parisian style but also reflected Emily's "irreverent" personality.

"Emily allows me to experiment entirely with this irreverent creative aspect where you get to break the codes of fashion, where you get to be yourself and feeling different and unique and to affirm it," Fitoussi concluded.