Lily Collins Shares Sweet Throwback Photo from Ski Trip with Dad Phil Collins for His 73rd Birthday

"Whether on a wintery slope adventure or a clear day on Lake Geneva, you were always my ski wing man," the 'Emily in Paris' star wrote on Instagram

Lily Collins/Instagram; Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Lily Collins is celebrating her dad’s birthday with a trip down memory lane.

The Emily in Paris star marked the occasion of father Phil Collins’ 73rd birthday Tuesday with a throwback snap of the pair on a ski trip from her childhood. In the photo, they stand side by side smiling while bundled up in winter gear.

“Happy birthday dad!” Lily, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. “Whether on a wintery slope adventure or a clear day on Lake Geneva, you were always my ski wing man.”

“Love you to the top of the highest mountain and to the bottom of the deepest wave. Celebrating and hugging you from here BIG TIME...,” she continued.

Lily Collins/Instagram

Fellow Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, who plays Lily's on-screen pal Mindy Chen on the hit Netflix series, commented, “The skis and smiles ❤️❤️”

Lily, whose mother is American business owner Jill Tavelman, grew up between London and Los Angeles and moved to the West Coast with her mom after her parents split when she was 5 years old.

Lily is their only child from their marriage, but she has four siblings on her father’s side.

Todd Williamson/Getty Phil Collins, Lily Collins and Jill Tavelman in 2012

Last year, Lily honored Phil’s 72nd birthday with a carousel of images in which the duo pose in similar outfits.

“Like father, like daughter,” she wrote. “Thank you for being a constant inspiration, constant laugh, and constant legend. I love you so much and am celebrating you big time today!…”

And the year before that, Lily showed love for her dad with a photo of herself sitting on his shoulders as a baby.

“I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most,” she wrote.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Lily Collins and Phil Collins in 2009

"We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me. You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you," the actress continued.

In 2022, Lily said she shunned the idea of getting special treatment for being related to the “In the Air Tonight” musician.



"It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name," she told Vogue France, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. "I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through."



