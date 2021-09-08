Lily Collins says she has "never been happier" as she marries in fairytale Ralph Lauren gown

Photo credit: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Lily Collins, who tied the knot to her longtime partner Charlie McDowell in a secret ceremony over the weekend. The couple got married against a dramatic backdrop in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, with their close family and friends by their sides.

The actress shared the news on Instagram with three snapshots from their wedding day, which saw the couple looking happy and in love.

"I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," Collins wrote in her first post. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell.⁣"

"What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start," Collins added in another post.

The actress wore an elegant long-sleeved Ralph Lauren lace gown for her big day, which she teamed with a unique and beautiful lace hood. The groom opted for a classic black tuxedo.

The couple got engaged last year after dating since 2019. The writer-director proposed to Collins during a cross-country road trip amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you," McDowell wrote at the time.

Although the past year has been a testing and difficult time for many, Collins revealed that her relationship with McDowell had got stronger during lockdown.

"Quarantine has made and broken up a lot of people, but the time together just solidified what we already knew about each other," Collins told L’Officiel magazine. "Everyone has very much been who they are these last few months, because there aren’t any external distractions."

