Lily Collins Says She Had to See a Podiatrist Every Week Because of Her Emily in Paris Heels

Lily Collins' Emily in Paris character may be one of the most fashion-forward gals on television, but her must-have wardrobe occasionally came at a cost!

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the Netflix star, 33, opened up about having to sacrifice comfort for style while filming the hit series, which was recently renewed for a third and fourth season.

When host Fallon, 47, told Collins that "people are petitioning online to have Emily in different cities," the To the Bone actress replied, "I mean, honestly, I would go all over the world with it if I could."

Continued Collins: "But the one thing is like, I just want to go to streets where you can wear flats, because wearing heels … I mean, you wouldn't think how painful that could be in Paris. I actually literally went to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet because I was wearing heels all the time."

"Because there's cobblestone everywhere," Fallon said, to which Collins replied, "Everywhere! And I had to have insoles made for every pair of shoes. I'm not kidding. I felt ancient."

When Fallon jokingly said that Collins should suggest doing a season where her character just wears sneakers, she hilariously replied, "Yeah, Emily in Flats! Why not?"

Before chatting about Emily in Paris, Fallon congratulated Collins on marrying director Charlie McDowell, who is directing the Netflix movie Windfall, which the actress is also starring in.

While discussing the project on CBS Mornings Tuesday, Collins recalled sometimes forgetting her significant other was directing her because she was so in the zone.

"Weirdly, there were moments when I forgot that we were together, because the way in which he directs, he such a communicative and collaborative director that is all about how the actor feels and grounding it in truth and someone that you feel very safe with in an environment where you're the most vulnerable," she explained. "That's what you want in a life partner, and it is what you want as an actor in your director."