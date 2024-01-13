Lily Collins Reprises Role as Emily Cooper for New Olympic Ad Starring Sprinter Noah Lyles

The 'Emily in Paris' star designs a uniform for U.S. Olympian Noah Lyles in the new promotional spot

Emily Cooper is getting in the Olympic spirit!



In a new NBC ad shared with PEOPLE, actress Lily Collins reprises her role as Cooper from the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris as part of a new campaign promoting the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Collins, 34, jumps back into her iconic role as Cooper by delivering a board room marketing "pitch" about a potential new uniform that United States Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles could wear during his meets at the upcoming games.



Lyles, who last year earned the title of "fastest man in the world," is then shown wearing an extravagant gold armored outfit created by fictional designer Pierre Caudault from the Netflix series. The Olympian is excited about his attire and hits the track running, only to end up mistakenly draping his competitors in the lengthy gold cape trailing behind him.



The promo then cuts to Cooper, who's celebrating Lyles' win by popping a bottle of Champère Champagne - another fictional brand from the Netflix series - before spraying it all over the marketing executives sitting around the boardroom table.

Related: Lily Collins Shares Romantic Anniversary Tribute to Husband Charlie McDowell: ‘Lifetime to Come’

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Lily Collins attends the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023 in New York City

“As we kick off an Olympic year, we are delighted that Lily Collins, as Emily Cooper, will bring her fantastical marketing ideas to our Olympic campaign,” Jenny Storms, NBCUniversal's chief marketing officer said in an official press release. “Her stylish pitch fits perfectly with our strategy and will generate excitement for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, one of the fashion capitals of the world.”

The Paris Olympics are set to begin on July 26 and run through August 11. Paris last hosted the Olympics in 1900 and again in 1924.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Olympic Sprinter Noah Lyles Talks Staying 'Focused' in His Training and Mental Health to Win Gold

Story continues

Christian Petersen/Getty Noah Lyles photographed during the World Athletics Championships Budapest on Aug. 25, 2023

Lyles, 26, is looking to continue his rise in track and field, coming into the Olympics as the world champion in the 100 and 200-meter dash.

The Gainesville, Fla., native won gold in both events at the 2023 World Championships last year. He took home the bronze medal in the 200-meter event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Lyles is expected to compete for multiple gold medals in Paris, which will be broadcast on NBC's platforms.

The new ad featuring him and Collins will air across NBCUniversal's television and digital platforms, including social media. The promo will debut Saturday during NBC Sports' coverage of the NFL Playoffs' wild card game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.