Lily Collins recalls her own "trauma bangs" experience after *that* Emily in Paris scene

Charlotte Bitmead
·2 min read
lily collins reveals her worst haircut
Lily Collins reveals her most regretted haircutJamie McCarthy - Getty Images

If you didn't cancel all your social plans to binge watch the new series of Emily in Paris, we can't be friends. It's almost a tradition at this point to gorge ourselves on new episodes as soon as they drop. And we must talk about Emily's new look, specifically her bangs.

Without any major spoilers, in the first episode we see Emily Cooper cut her own DIY bangs in her bathroom, whilst drinking a bottle of rosé by herself. A girl after our own hearts.

Emily's BFF, Mindy, affectionally calls them "trauma bangs" – and if you couldn't relate to the character before, you probably certainly can now.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Just like we thought, Lily Collins is the same person as her character on the Netflix show and revealed her own troublesome experience with a spontaneous haircut. In a recent interview to promote the new series, the actress recalls the one time she picked up the scissors and the major regrets that came along with it:

"I had a life change haircut when I was, I think, 26,” Ms. Collins said. “I cut all my hair off — it was a pixie haircut — and I went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party and people were like, ‘What happened?’”

lily collins reveals her worst haircut
Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Ah, we remember the look well. It may be hard to believe the actress ever regretted one of her most iconic hair looks – I mean, can Lily even have a bad hair day? – but we do have to say, we're biased and love the new fringe. J'Adore.

"They're just bangs! Some people cut bangs when everything's fine!" Emily exclaims when asked about the change by Gabriel. We concur, Emily.

