Lily Collins Reacts to NHL Player Talking About Emily in Paris to Teammate in Viral TikTok

Skyler Caruso
·2 min read
Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 301 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022; BUFFALO, NY - JANUARY 22: Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres during the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on January 22, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/NHLI via Getty Images)
Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 301 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022; BUFFALO, NY - JANUARY 22: Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres during the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on January 22, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/NHLI via Getty Images)

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix; Kevin Hoffman/NHLI via Getty Lily Collins; Jeff Skinner

The Buffalo Sabers' Jeff Skinner has his Netflix shows in check.

Just when you thought professional hockey players are fully focused on gameplay when they're on the ice, Skinner proved otherwise when he was caught on video chatting with his teammate about what he's watching on TV: Emily in Paris, of course!

The Sabres shared the clip to its TikTok account on Thursday, showing Skinner, 30, mic'd up and telling Mattias Samuelsson about the Netflix hit, to which Samuelsson responded that he's "never heard of it."

When Samuelsson, 22, asked if Emily in Paris was his "favorite show," Skinner demonstrated his fan knowledge by saying that "there's a new season coming out." Further sharing his excitement for Lily Collins' titular role in season 3, Skinner went on to exclaim: "This season she gets bangs!"

RELATED: Everything to Know About Emily in Paris Season 3

The viral clip even caught the attention of Collins' herself, who reposted it to her Instagram account.

"Well this is one @emilyinparis crossover I wasn't expecting…" she captioned the video. In the comment section, several celebrities chimed in — including her Emily in Paris costar, Ashley Park.

While the actress, who plays Emily's BFF Mindy Chen on the show, shared multiple applauding emojis, Jennifer Garner also weighed in, writing, "Hahaha hugest compliment out there!" And the Buffalo Sabres account showed its love of the show once again, writing, "BIG emily fan."

RELATED: Lily Collins Says 'Emily in Paris' Cast Would've Had 'Panic Attacks' If Show Ended After Twisty Season 3 Finale

TEMPE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 17: Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on December 17, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)
TEMPE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 17: Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on December 17, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Jeff Skinner

The third installment of Emily in Paris debuted Dec. 21 on Netflix with 10 episodes. It follows Collins' Emily Cooper as she's challenged to make life-changing decisions in the City of Lights, from work to romance. (And yes, the love triangle continues between Emily, Gabriel and Alfie.)

"I myself don't know her choice yet. I keep asking," Collins previously told PEOPLE of what's next for Emily. "But whatever choice it is you know it will be filled with drama, fashion and a lot of fun and romance."

In addition to Collins in the starring role, most of the season 2 cast has returned for the third season. They include Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julian) and Bruno Gouery (Luc).

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is now streaming in full on Netflix.

Latest Stories

  • Olympic Committee raises prospect of removing boxing from Paris 2024 Games

    The IBA have been accused of having ‘no real interest’ in the sport

  • Former NFL Star Willie McGinest Issues His 'Deepest' Apology After Assault Charge Arrest

    "Please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred," the former New England Patriots player said in a statement on Friday

  • Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting

    Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups demonstrated Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also wounded three people, and stirred up concerns about hate crimes against minority groups at a time when far-right voices have gained prominence in France and around Europe in recent years. Thousands gathered Saturday at the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris, waving a colorful spectrum of flags representing Kurdish rights groups, political parties and other causes.

  • Reese Witherspoon Looks Like a Proud Mom Posing with Her Christmas Tree

    Reese Witherspoon isn’t afraid to admit that she decorates for the holidays way too early. Earlier this month, the Morning Show star offered a glimpse of her Christmas tree that’s so stunning, it made its debut on December 1. Witherspoon posted an Instagram photo of herself posing in front of the fully decorated shrub. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) The actress is wearing a cream-colored sweater that complements the tree’s simple décor. It’s ad

  • Vikings' Jefferson unfazed by big hits, as big games pile up

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For all the superb skills Justin Jefferson has as the leading receiver in the NFL, from route-running savvy to quick-twitch elusiveness to vertical jump to just pure speed, his ability to simply hang onto the ball for the Minnesota Vikings might be his best attribute of all. The sure hands are one thing, but his unflinching courage and natural strength to grab a ball in tight coverage and secure it during a jarring hit is a regular sight to behold. “They’re just difficult to

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders. Matthew Tkachuk scored his 15th goal of the season for Florida, which had won its two earlier meetings against the Islanders this season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves. Raty, a 20-year-old Finnish rookie recalled from AHL Bridgeport e

  • Watson: Stefanski connection, offense sold him on Browns

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't choose Cleveland — over Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta — because of the weather or the Browns' success with quarterbacks. The first is frequently gloomy, the other, horrendous. But along with a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract, Watson was enticed to join the Browns after making a strong initial connection with coach Kevin Stefanski, who showed him the possibilities to shine in Cleveland's offense. When team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam visited Wa

  • Crosby, Malkin help Penguins snap Rangers' winning streak

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak. It was the first meeting between the division rivals since their first-round playoff series last season. New York rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate Pittsburgh, winning Game 7 at home in overtime. Sidney Crosby scored his 18th goal and had an assist for the surging Penguins, who have won eight o

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles will replace 37-year-old Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday. The Colts will host the Chargers on Monday night. Saturday made the move, four days after the Colts blew a 33-point lead in a 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota — the largest comeback in NFL history. In Indy's previous game, at Dallas, the Colts gave up 33 fourth-quarter points largely because of four turnovers. The Colts (4-9-1) are hop

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Year in review: The sports moments that resonated with Canadians

    We don't have to pretend that 2022 was the greatest sports year ever. But after two years in which the pandemic single-handedly tore sports schedules worldwide to shreds, maybe an average year was just what the doctor ordered. And in a perfectly normal year, sports proved it remains the greatest reality show on earth. Let's break it down with the most memorable event for Canadians of each month: January — Tennis foreshadowing Down in Australia, Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched Canada's first ATP C

  • What kind of center do the Raptors acquire?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the center role on the Raptors and what kind of player they require in that position. Full episode is available on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Ravens, Falcons may need to run -- even more than usual

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is out for a third straight game, and Marcus Mariota is on injured reserve. Now the Ravens and Falcons — both ranked near the top of the NFL in rushing — are facing off on what is expected to be a cold, windy day in Baltimore. In other words, don't expect this to be a dazzling display of passing. “It’s going to be very cold, it’s going to be windy,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re just going to have to deal with the weather, the footing, the cold te

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Anaheim has earned only four points during that stre

  • Orlov scores in OT, Caps hand Red Wings 6th straight loss

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Keeping Alex Ovechkin from making more hockey history was little consolation for the Detroit Red Wings after failing to stop their ongoing skid. Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds and assisted on Dmitry Orlov's overtime winner to help the Washington Capitals hand the Red Wings their sixth consecutive loss, 4-3 Monday night with Ovechkin still waiting for his next major milestone. “We played much more of our identity: hard to play against," captain Dylan Larkin said. "We battle