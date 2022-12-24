Lily Collins Reacts to NHL Player Talking About Emily in Paris to Teammate in Viral TikTok

Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 301 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022; BUFFALO, NY - JANUARY 22: Jeff Skinner #53 of the Buffalo Sabres during the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on January 22, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabers' Jeff Skinner has his Netflix shows in check.

Just when you thought professional hockey players are fully focused on gameplay when they're on the ice, Skinner proved otherwise when he was caught on video chatting with his teammate about what he's watching on TV: Emily in Paris, of course!

The Sabres shared the clip to its TikTok account on Thursday, showing Skinner, 30, mic'd up and telling Mattias Samuelsson about the Netflix hit, to which Samuelsson responded that he's "never heard of it."

When Samuelsson, 22, asked if Emily in Paris was his "favorite show," Skinner demonstrated his fan knowledge by saying that "there's a new season coming out." Further sharing his excitement for Lily Collins' titular role in season 3, Skinner went on to exclaim: "This season she gets bangs!"

The viral clip even caught the attention of Collins' herself, who reposted it to her Instagram account.

"Well this is one @emilyinparis crossover I wasn't expecting…" she captioned the video. In the comment section, several celebrities chimed in — including her Emily in Paris costar, Ashley Park.

While the actress, who plays Emily's BFF Mindy Chen on the show, shared multiple applauding emojis, Jennifer Garner also weighed in, writing, "Hahaha hugest compliment out there!" And the Buffalo Sabres account showed its love of the show once again, writing, "BIG emily fan."

The third installment of Emily in Paris debuted Dec. 21 on Netflix with 10 episodes. It follows Collins' Emily Cooper as she's challenged to make life-changing decisions in the City of Lights, from work to romance. (And yes, the love triangle continues between Emily, Gabriel and Alfie.)

"I myself don't know her choice yet. I keep asking," Collins previously told PEOPLE of what's next for Emily. "But whatever choice it is you know it will be filled with drama, fashion and a lot of fun and romance."

In addition to Collins in the starring role, most of the season 2 cast has returned for the third season. They include Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Ashley Park (Mindy), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julian) and Bruno Gouery (Luc).

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is now streaming in full on Netflix.