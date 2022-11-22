Lily Collins Paired a Leather Trench Coat and Over-the-Knee Socks With the Famous Miu Miu Micro-Miniskirt

Merci beaucoup for this fabulous fashion inspo.

Maciek Pozoga/Vogue

As we prepare ourselves for round trois of Netflix's Emily in Paris, Lily Collins is showing fans that she's embraced becoming a purveyor of French culture, down to her Parisian sense of style (which includes micro-minis!)

To promote season 3 of the hit show, Collins aptly appeared on the December cover of Vogue France with a photo shoot set against a stunning Parisian backdrop. On the cover, Collins wears head-to-toe Miu Miu, which included a brown textured leather trench coat over a rusty argyle sweater vest and the brand's famous belted micro-miniskirt, which had blush silk bloomers peeking out the top. Her white woolen over-the-knee socks matched the pleated skirt which also had red and blue piping along the waistband. The outfit was accessorized with Cartier, because what is more French than that? Her brown hair was parted down the middle and styled in a bouncy blowout.

Maciek Pozoga/Vogue

Inside the issue, Collins paired another tiny pleated skirt (plaid this time) with a corset top, a bold houndstooth-printed coat, and white knee-high boots. In another snap, she donned a bubblegum-pink velvet skirt with the highest slit and an ivory-and-black suit jacket.

Maciek Pozoga/Vogue

In the show, Emily Cooper is known for her trite American characteristics, which are sometimes offensive to her French counterparts, but Collins has a certain je ne sais quoi that makes her the perfect person for the part. In the interview, Collins revealed the similarities she shares with her character. "We both love fashion, travel … and our respective jobs!" she tells the publication. "We are not afraid to confide in our loved ones, to ask for help. Like Emily, I like to see the best in people. Emily is very close to me, so close that my approach and my look have changed."

Elsewhere in the story, Collins opened up about being the daughter of famous musician Phil Collins. "It was out of the question that people think that I use a free pass thanks to my name. I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through," she said. "I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius, I preferred to be an actress."



