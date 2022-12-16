Lily Collins Paired a Glitzy Bow-Covered Minidress With the Tallest Bedazzled Platform Heels

Disco ball dressing at its finest.

Continuing her parade of Very Good Looks while promoting season 3 of Emily in Paris this week (see: neon button-ups and Fendi frocks, should you need a reminder), Lily Collins stepped out in all-white everything when attending a special screening of the Netflix series’ third installment — and it may have been her best outfit yet.

On Thursday, the actress arrived at the New York City event wearing a white Valentino minidress that brought all of the drama. Not only did the dress feature long sleeves and a micro-mini length, but it was covered in glitzy, rhinestone strips of silver and matching bow embellishments. Fending off the gloomy winter weather, Collins accessorized with a clear umbrella, as well as sheer black tights, and she added some extra height to her frame by sporting a pair of ankle-breaking bedazzled platform heels, also from the fashion house.

Lily kept the outfit looking très chic by wearing her hair in a Pamela Anderson-style ‘90s updo (face-framing fringe and all) to show off a pair of Cartier drop earrings, and she kept her makeup simple with a black-lined eye look and a subtle pink lip.

Collins’s appearance comes shortly after she cleared up any rumors about whether Kim Cattrall would make a cameo in the upcoming season — well, kind of. When asked if viewers could expect to see the Sex and the City alum in new episodes, the actress replied, “We wanna know that, too.” “It was so wonderful to hear her speak about the show, and she's such a big supporter, and we're so grateful for that," she told E! News. "We've been asked that question. We were like, 'Darren (Emily in Paris’s creator)? Does anyone know anything?' We don't know.”

