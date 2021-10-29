Lily Collins just rocked the same claw fringe as Kylie Jenner

Photo credit: Dominique Charriau - Getty Images

In case you hadn’t noticed, Halloween is here!!! Alongside watching Hocus Pocus, The Craft and The Night Before Christmas on loop, spooky season also brings some truly epic looks from celebs.

Case in point: Lily Collins’ latest Halloween photoshoot.

Posing for Nylon magazine, the Emily in Paris star is unrecognisable with dark black hair in an Alfred Hitchcock Birds-inspired shoot.

Alongside her super dark hair colour (a huge change from her normal light brown locks) and wavy lob, Lily has a claw-like fringe that resembles the birds’ talons, created by celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell.

Once I’d gotten past the fact that she looks so different, I couldn’t help but notice that Lily’s fringe is very similar to another celebrity’s Halloween hair.

In honour of SpOoKy SzN, Kylie Jenner launched a Kylie Cosmetics x Nightmare on Elm Street makeup collab and for the incredible collection, she created one of the most terrifying beauty shoots we’ve ever seen.

In the pics, Kylie has the same claw-like fringe, which I’m guessing is meant to represent Freddy Kreuger’s scary razor fingers. And don't even get us started on that gory picture that fans called 'disturbing'.

I mean, this fringe is definitely a choice but seeing as it’s cropped up twice, maybe this is the Halloween trend of 2021?

