Lily Collins Just Dropped Her $300 French Girl Beauty Routine Inspired by Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is living proof that you don’t have to be from the City of Love to pull off a Parisian-inspired beauty look. In a recent video for Vogue, the actress revealed exactly how she achieves the seemingly effortless, “no-makeup makeup” look that French women have long been known and envied for — and her final results don’t disappoint. She even revealed the exact beauty products she uses, from her go-to foundation to the lip gloss she’s been using since middle school. We did the math, and her entire routine of makeup, serums, and perfume comes in at a cool $300.

On the bright side, most of Collins’ beauty staples happen to be on sale right now. They’re all made by Lancôme (she’s an ambassador), and everything but the brand’s sought-after Le Monochromatique Eyeshadow and Highlighter is currently 25 percent off.

Lily Collins’ Lancôme French Makeup Routine

First, Collins preps her skin with a bit of the Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum, which she says smells “so yummy.” She then applies a mix of the serum and Teint Idole Ultra Liquid Longwear Foundation all over her face with a sponge for a glowy, medium-coverage look. After setting her foundation with the Absolue Powder Radiant Smoothing Powder, she veers away from the makeup status quo and puts blush over the contours of her face rather than directly on her cheeks.

As for those iconic brows? Just a swipe with a spoolie and a dusting of Le Monochromatique beneath the arches, and boom: magnifique. To finish up the eyes, she draws on a thin cat-eye wing with the Grandiose Liner, then applies the Monsieur Big Mascara over her already voluminous lashes.

The 31-year-old became nostalgic as she moved to the final portion of her video, putting on a layer of neutral pink L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick and topping it off with a squeeze of her childhood-favorite makeup product, the recently relaunched Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss. “I remember going to the beauty counter and seeing all the colors lined up and being in awe,” she explains while spritzing on her La Vie est Belle Eau De Parfum. “It was kind of that way of wearing makeup, but also having it be a little bit off the radar.”

Below, shop the exact beauty products Collins uses in her video and get ready to embrace your inner Emily Cooper. But unlike our bubbly protagonist, you should probably brush up on your French before dropping everything and moving to Paris.

