Lily Collins Is Engaged, and She Shared the Surprise Proposal Pics

Lily Collins is now officially a bride-to-be. The star of the upcoming Emily in Paris series just posted engagement pictures to Instagram today, September 25th, and she and her new fiance, film director Charlie McDowell look so happy. From the look of it, it seems like Collins was surprised by the proposal, which makes the photos even cuter.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Collins wrote a message to McDowell.

"I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together..." Collins wrote.

She shared a series of three photos, including an up-close shot of her peachy engagement ring. It's a square cut, pink-toned gemstone set in a simple gold band. But that second picture, which looks like the moment of the proposal, is too much.

Celeb pal Amanda Seyfried commented on Collins' post, "YES YES YES!!! Congratulations BOTH OF YOU," with Lucy Boynton adding, "Congratulaaations!!!" Ashley Park commented, "Haven’t stopped screaming 😭😍 love you both."

McDowell also posted about the engagement on his Instagram account. "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life," he captioned the shot of Collins grinning in her favorite new accessory. "I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

Before finding each other, Collins previously dated Zac Efron and Chris Evans, while McDowell was linked to Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara. But now, it appears as though these two are in it together for the long haul.

Judging from their Instagram feeds, they're both super family-oriented. (Collins is the daughter of famed musician Phil Collins, and McDowell is the son of Mary Steenburgen and stepson to Ted Danson.). The couple spent time with McDowell's side of the family while camping in Northern California in early August.

We're sending huge congratulations to Collins and McDowell as they embark on this brand new phase of their relationship.