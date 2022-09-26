Lily Collins Dramatically Cuts Her Own Bangs in the Season 3 Teaser of 'Emily in Paris'

I genuinely believe in the quote, "When a woman cuts her hair, she's about to change her life." But honestly, this is always the case for Lily Collins, also known as Emily Cooper in Emily In Paris, who is seen manually cutting herself a pair of Birkin Bangs in the Season 3 teaser.

The preview shows the American marketing executive looking in the mirror with tangled bed hair exclaiming, "It's Paris," before impulsively shearing off her tresses, resulting in a textured fringe that gave a salon cutting edge look. At this point in the show and the complete mess of life Cooper has made for herself, it only makes sense for her to go for an actual sophisticated, timeless and Parisian look.

Collins herself as the person, the actor, is known to have an extensive hairstyle history, so we're confident that this required updated change may have been quite fun for her. The subtle face-framing layers still give life to her full and stunning signature eyebrows. Seen through the clips is Cooper's hair styled in the wispiest curtain bang texture across her forehead, which highlights all of her editorial beauty. Take a closer look at Emily Cooper's newest change and what's coming for Season 3.