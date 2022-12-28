Lily Collins Documented Her Emily in Paris Bangs Transformation

Even if you've never seen a second of Emily in Paris in your life, you are probably aware that she got bangs in the most recent season. Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, documented the moment her hairstylist cut the bangs. On Tuesday, December 27, Collins posted the video on her Instagram grid. In season three of Emily in Paris, Emily commits a major faux pas by cutting her own bangs in an emotional moment.

“Not exactly trauma bangs… unlike Emily, I didn’t cut these myself! Big thank you to the master @gregoryrussellhair for inducting me into my fringe era and starting Emily’s new hair journey…”

In the video, Collins is cringing as her stylist Gregory Russell cuts her bangs. “Baby's first bangs,” she says. She has a few nervous laughs, closes her eyes, and says “oh my god…” thankfully, her results were more successful than when most people get bangs, in that the bangs were a success and not a massive mistake.

See the video below:

To emphasize how big of a deal Emily Cooper's season three hair became, NHL player Jeff Skinner referenced the transformation when telling another player about his “favorite" show. “This season, she gets bangs,” he said excitedly in the footage, which has since gone viral. Collins responded to the adorable hot mic moment on Instagram by sharing the video and writing, "Well this is one @emilyinparis crossover I wasn’t expecting."

Meanwhile, Collins has embraced the bangs beyond Emily and has integrated them into her own personal style along the Emily in Paris season three press cycle.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 15, 2022 Gotham

Judging by the way she carries the bangs, you never would have guessed that she had no choice in the matter. In fact, they fit her face shape and style quite naturally.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 12, 2022 James Devaney

Over the past few weeks, Lily Collins has styled the bangs in all different ways: full and straight, wispy, swept to the side, and even as curtain bangs:

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 14, 2022 Gotham

Originally Appeared on Glamour