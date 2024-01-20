All About Lily Allen's Brother, “Game of Thrones” Actor Alfie Allen

The British actor starred as Theon Greyjoy in ‘Game of Thrones’

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Alfie Allen and Lily Allen at the London Film Festival Screening of 'Bricklane' on October 22, 2007.

Game of Thrones fans may be aware of the name Alfie Allen.

The British actor, who was born on Sept. 12, 1986, starred in the HBO series as Theon Greyjoy, who had a troubled relationship with his parents, Lord Balon and Lady Alannys Greyjoy. In real life, Alfie has a close bond with his siblings. He has three sisters: Gala Talbott, Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen and Lily Allen, the singer who is known for her chart-topping hits including “Smile” and “LDN” — and being married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

In 2006, Lily released her song “Alfie,” which was named after her younger brother. In the song, the singer details Alfie’s weed-smoking habits. Speaking to Pitchfork at the time, Lily explained that her little brother wasn’t too pleased with the song at first.

“At first he was really upset about it, because he thought that I was just pointing out all of his bad points and attacking him,” she told the outlet, noting that she thought the song was “flattering.”

“I thought he'd be really, really happy because it proved to him how much I loved him, that I care about him,” she continued. “I want him to do something with his life.”

At the time, Alfie was working in Canada and teaching kids how to snowboard, having already moved on from that time of his life. He requested that Lily not release the song as a single, but it was ultimately released, hitting the UK music charts.

“I just remember asking for it not to be a single — but then obviously record labels don’t give a shit what family members think, do they?" he told The Guardian in 2019. “So that was that.”

Since the track was released, Alfie has gone on to have a successful acting career that has included multiple award nominations. But who is the actor? Here’s everything you need to know about Lily Allen’s brother, Alfie Allen.

He and Lily met Princess Diana as children

Shutterstock Lily Allen and Alfie Allen at a go karting raceway in Clapham High Street, London in 1994.

Alfie and his sister Lily met the late Princess Diana when they were kids. In her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly, Lily recounted an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on Alfie’s part moments before they greeted Diana.

“Diana the Princess of Wales came to the premiere [of Hear My Song, a film produced by Lily and Alfie’s mom Alison Owen]. I was a flower girl and gave her a posy, Alfie had a box of handkerchiefs to give her but somehow he got his k— caught in his trouser zip moments before meeting her,” the singer wrote, according to The Daily Mail.

Alfie proceeded to cry, and a concerned Princess Diana asked the youngster if he was okay.

Lily continued, “'Are you ok?’ she asked him. ‘No,’ he replied. ‘I’ve got my willy caught in my zip.’ "

He is an uncle to Lily’s daughters

Jon Furniss/WireImage Lily Allen and Alfie Allen attend the 'Flashbacks Of A Fool' film premiere Drinks Reception on April 13, 2008 in London, England.

Alfie is an uncle to Lily’s two daughters, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.

He is a father to one daughter

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Allie Teilz and Alfie Allen at the Calvin Klein Collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2018.

The actor shares a daughter, Arrow, with his ex-girlfriend, Allie Teilz. Arrow was born in October 2018.

“With full hearts and overwhelming joy @allieteilz and I introduce you to the newest member of our family,” Allen captioned a father-daughter Instagram photo shortly after her birth. “She is perfect.”

To celebrate National Daughter’s Day in 2022, Alfie shared a sweet tribute to his daughter. Sharing a photo of himself planting a kiss on his daughter’s cheek, he wrote, “Happy National daughters day! ❤️ Love you Arrow. You’re so special xxx.”

He was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in Game of Thrones

Frazer Harrison/Getty Alfie Allen attends the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

In 2019, Alfie was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Theon Greyjoy.

Lily celebrated the news at the time, with the proud sister writing in an Instagram Story post: "My baby f—--- brother is nominated for an Emmy … I am so f—--- proud of him even without an Emmy nom, but OMG he has an Emmy nom. GO ALF!!!!!!!!"

That year, 10 Games of Thrones cast members were nominated for the coveted award, which included Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, and the show received a total of 32 nominations. Following the nominations announcement, Alfie told PEOPLE that his group chat with his Game of Thrones costars was “going crazy.”

“We’ve got a group chat going, it’s going crazy at the moment. It’s amazing. It’s just incredible, I can’t wait for the actual night,” he said.

Alfie also revealed that he was shocked by his individual nomination and assumed that people were texting him about the ensemble nominations.

“I’m just ecstatic really, I can’t believe this. It really surprised me, I was not expecting it at all,” he noted. “I’m still in shock, still happily in shock. It’s amazing.”

The Game of Thrones creators would prank him

HBO Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) in Game of Thrones

In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the actor revealed that Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff tried to prank him with a fake script during season 2.

“At the end of the season, there’s a — well, the script was given to me, and basically, I kind of give this rousing speech, if I may say so myself,” he told the talk show host.

When the fake speech comes to an end, Bran Stark actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright stabs Alfie’s character in the chest, which is a nod to the storyline when Theon pretended to kill Bran and Rickon (Art Parkinson) in order to gain power over the Stark’s castle, Winterfell.

After around three weeks of letting Alfie think that this was his character’s fate, they revealed the truth. His character didn’t actually get killed off so early in the series and Alfie went on to have a major role in the franchise.

He and Kit Harington had a 'macho vibe' on set

Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock Kit Harington and Alfie Allen in 'Game of Thrones'.

During filming, Alfie and his costars Kit Harington and Richard Madden would often look at their bodies to see who of the three was in the best shape, with a “macho vibe” taking over the Game of Thrones set.

“It’s not like we were comparing, but there was definitely a macho vibe going around,” he told The Guardian in 2019. “But I wouldn’t say there was competition in any sense other than who had the best six-pack. And Kit will always win that.”

He made his Broadway debut in 2022

Robin L Marshall/WireImage Alfie Allen attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

In 2022, Alfie made his Broadway debut in Martin McDonagh's Hangmen.

"I was nervous during the rehearsals, but then as soon as we got into the theater — even before rehearsing in the theater, just being in the theater and in that space — I just relaxed into it a bit," he told PEOPLE in May 2022. "In the rehearsal rooms I was all over the place, but the cast was so supportive, and they really helped me."

The nerves paid off as his performance earned him a Tony award nomination.

