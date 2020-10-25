Lily Allen says she won’t release music on a major label again

Lily Allen says she has finished a new album (Rex Features)

Lily Allen has said she has no plans to sign to a major label, saying she no longer wants to work within “that corporate structure”.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, it was reported that Allen is working on three different musicals and has just finished a new album.

She told interviewer Polly Vernon that she plans on releasing the album independently, commenting: “I’d never sign a record deal with a major label again.”

“I don’t want to work within that corporate structure, don’t want somebody telling me I have to be talking into my cameraphone all day, for ‘engagement’,” she said.

Allen’s most recent album, No Shame, was released in 2018 to critical praise.

Last week, it was announced that Allen has partnered with German brand Womanizer to release a new sex toy, called the “Liberty”.

Allen, who wrote about the brand in her 2018 best-selling memoir My Thoughts Exactly, is its new “Chief Liberation Officer” and currently fronts their #IMasturbate campaign to remove stigma surrounding sex positivity and female masturbation.

A press release said Allen and Womanizer “want to challenge existing assumptions and myths with the #IMasturbate and invite people to reflect on their own, often negative attitudes towards this topic”.

“The only way to make taboo subjects no longer taboo is to speak about them openly, frequently and without shame or guilt,” Allen said.

