Lily Allen says she would like to have children with new husband David Harbour

Lily Allen has said she would like to have children with her husband David Harbour, whom she married in Las Vegas in September.

The singer already has two daughters with her ex-husband Sam Cooper: Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style, Allen was asked whether or not she would like more kids.

“I think so. Especially now Marnie's getting so big,” the 35-year-old replied.

“It's like, no, my babies! I do like having babies around. I miss little terrors running around the house.”

But Allen added that she and Harbour don’t currently have any plans to start having children in the near future.

“I'm in a really good place. I don't know if I'd mess with my hormones, at this particular point,” she explained.

Allen and Harbour tied the knot in September in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The couple had been dating for one year after meeting on dating app Raya.

“We went to the Wolseley - I'm so posh!” she recalled of their first date.

“And there's this middle table in the middle section that's underneath a clock, and I remember looking at him, and it reminded me of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic you know? When she's going to meet him under the clock.”

Allen added that it was her first ever date.

“I had never been on a date!” she said.

“I was so anxious. He was, like, 'Have you been here before?' and I said, 'Yeah, I love this place, my kids love the pancakes here,' and he was, like, 'Oh, you have kids?'”

The singer also revealed she hadn’t watched Harbour in Stranger Things prior to meeting him.

“No I hadn't seen it. But now I have. It's great. He's great. Well, I married him,” she said.

