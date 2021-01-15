Lily Allen reveals she used Adderall to lose weight and considered taking heroin before getting help

(Getty Images)

Lily Allen has opened up about struggling with the loss of her baby before battling with drug and alcohol abuse while on tour with Miley Cyrus.

The singer, 35, admitted she felt insecure while supporting Cyrus on tour - who she felt was younger and prettier than her – and turned to Adderall in an attempt to lose weight.

Speaking about her struggles on The Recovery podcast alongside DJ Fat Tony, Allen said: “I got married when I was 24 and I had a baby and a baby who died ten years ago this month and went on to have two babies.”

“Six months after my youngest was born we ran out of money and had to go out on the road again and I was 14 stone and did not feel like a pop star at all."

“I started taking this drug called Adderall which is like speed to lose the weight and then I got addicted to this drug cause it made me feel invincible and I could work long hours.”

Allen and Cyrus while on tour togetherlilyallen/instagram

“Then I ended up on tour in America supporting Miley Cyrus and it was a highly sexualised tour and I’d spent the last three years pushing babies out," she added.

Allen - daughter of actor Keith Allen - admitted she began cheating on her then-husband, Sam Cooper, and considered taking heroin, which is when she knew she needed to get help.

The mother-of-two, who married Stranger Things actor David Harbour at the iconic Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas last September, said: “I had always drunk alcohol to take the edge off the drugs.

Allen and Harbour on their wedding day in Las VegasLilyAllen/instagram

"Then I realised I was going into the mini bar and drinking the mini bottles of vodka and without the drugs.

“I was in LA and thinking, ‘None of this acting out is working anymore. Maybe I should try heroin’.

“But because I had seen what happens to people who have taken heroin, I knew it was time to confront whatever it was and my demons.”

The singer says she checked into rehab after coming off the tour and celebrated her one year sobriety in summer 2020.

“1 year completely sober! So grateful for my health and happiness,” she wrote in an Instagram post last July.

If you are in need of support for drug abuse, you can contact the 24/7 Frank helpline by calling 0300 123 6600, texting FRANK with a question to 82111 or emailing the charity via this contact form.

If you are concerned about your drinking or someone else’s, you can contact Drinkline by calling 0300 123 1100. The helpline is open from 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and from 11am to 4pm at the weekends.

