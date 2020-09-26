On Lilly Singh's 32nd Birthday, 5 Most Breakthrough Moments of Her Career

Canadian YouTuber of Indian origin Lilly Singh turned 32 today. Lilly Singh is a first-generation Canadian, born to Indian parents, who migrated to Canada before her birth. Lilly emerged in 2013 as a YouTube personality known online as "Superwoman". Since then she garnered nearly 15 million YouTube subscribers. Not only is she one of the few females to brave broadcast TV's late-night airwaves since Joan Rivers famously flamed out on Fox more than 30 years ago, but she's also the first openly bisexual woman of color to sit in a host's chair.

Creating Superwoman

Lilly Singh’s first achievement was creating YouTube videos under the pseudonym Superwoman in 2010. Her comedy sketches have gathered millions of views and her relatable content is loved by her 14.9 million subscribers. Before making her TV debut with her show, she dropped Superwoman from her name.

How to Be a Bawse

Comedian-YouTuber Lilly Singh became an author in 2017 when she wrote an inspirational book How to Be a Bawse which became a New York Times bestseller. The book gives ideas to readers on how to become a ‘Bawse’ — someone who is confident and achieves their goal. It is about becoming someone who has struggled and defeated their problems.

10th rank on the Forbes list

In 2017, the YouTube star was ranked 10th on the Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid YouTubers. It was reported that Lilly Singh earned 10.5 million dollars as she received a six-figure advance on her book How to Be a Bawse.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh has been the host of her late-night show since September 2019. She has also produced the show which is telecast on the American channel NBC. She became the first person of Indian origin to host a late-night show that is broadcast on a major American network. The show is broadcast Monday to Thursday. The show has 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregator platform.

Coming out as a bisexual

In 2019, Lilly revealed via an Instagram post that she is bisexual. This Indian-Canadian celebrity confessed that although her identities of being coloured, woman and bisexual have proven to be obstacles, she was willing to embrace them as superpowers. Later in the year, Lilly described coming out as a bisexual among the scariest moments of her life.