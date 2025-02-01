Lilly scores 34, Brown beats Pennsylvania 88-79

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 34 points and made eight 3-pointers as Brown beat Pennsylvania 88-79 on Friday night.

Lilly shot 9 for 16, including 8 for 9 from 3-point range, and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Bears (10-8, 2-3 Ivy League). AJ Lesburt Jr. shot 6 for 9 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Aaron Cooley had 10 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line.

Ethan Roberts finished with 29 points and three steals for the Quakers (6-12, 2-3). Pennsylvania also got 18 points from George Smith. Sam Brown finished with 13 points.

The two teams play Saturday. Brown visits Princeton and Pennsylvania hosts Yale.

