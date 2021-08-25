‘Lilly’: Josh Lucas Joins Patricia Clarkson And Thomas Sadoski In Political Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Lucas (Ford v Ferrari) will join Oscar nominee Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) and Tony winner Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom) in the political thriller Lilly, which is entering production in Georgia in October.

Based on the life of Lilly Ledbetter, the Alabama woman for whom President Obama named his first piece of legislation—The Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Restoration Act of 2009—the film explores the psychological cost of putting one’s life on the line for justice. At the heart of the social justice drama is a love story between Lilly (Clarkson) and her husband Charles (Lucas), a man who stood by his wife despite life-threatening challenges and significant family strife.

As previously announced, Sadoski plays Jon Goldfarb, the Birmingham civil rights attorney who navigated Ledbetter’s legal battles.

Rachel Feldman is directing from a script she wrote with Adam Prince.

The independently financed film will be produced by J. Todd Harris (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Kelly Ashton (Red Joan), Simone Pero (The Tale), Christine Schwarzman (Mean Girls on Broadway), and Kerianne Flynn (This Changes Everything), in association with the Georgia-based Thomasville Pictures.

Executive producers on the project include Per Melita, Julie Kaufman, David Michael Rich, Jyoti Sarda, Kate Kelley, Wendy Federman, Jayne Sherman, David Bryant, Patti Hart, Ann Drake, Richard Batchelder and Kim Robson.

+Rise—a social impact organization inspired by the film, aimed at elevating women in the workplace—will launch upon the its release. The organization is supported by the National Women’s Law Center, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, The Female Quotient, Equality League, and the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.

Lucas was most recently seen in fifth installment of Universal Pictures’ The Purge franchise, The Forever Purge, and recently wrapped production on the upcoming basketball drama series Long Slow Exhale. Additional film credits include the Oscar-nominated drama Ford v Ferrari, The Lincoln Lawyer, A Beautiful Mind, American Psycho, J. Edgar, Glory Road, and Sweet Home Alabama, among many others.

Lucas made his Broadway debut in 2005 in Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie. He also starred in The Parisian Woman opposite Uma Thurman.

The actor is represented by WME, Liebman Entertainment, Relevant, and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum & Matlof.

