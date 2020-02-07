Lille wins at Angers 2-0 to go level with 3rd-place Rennes

PARIS (AP) -- Lille won at Angers 2-0 in the French league to move level on points with third-placed Rennes on Friday.

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen scored in the 14th minute when he latched onto a pass and coolly lobbed goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle. The goal was ruled out for offside but allowed following a video review.

Butelle saved another effort from Osimhen a few minutes later. But he was well beaten in the 75th when Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches dribbled past a couple of defenders after cutting in from the left, and drilled a low shot inside the near post.

Osimhen went clean through in the 78th but Butelle stopped his low shot going through his legs. Moments later, Osimhen left the field on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury.

Rennes leads Lille on goal difference but can restore its three-point lead with a home win against Brest on Saturday.

Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts Lyon on Sunday.

