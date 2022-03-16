Lille vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results - match preview

Chelsea will hope to put their ongoing troubles to one side as they face Lille in the Champions League tonight.

A place in the quarter-finals is at stake and the Blues are in a commanding position, thanks to a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of this last-16 tie.

Much has been made of the UK Government restrictions placed on Chelsea’s spending for this trip to France and, amid the uncertainty off the pitch, Thomas Tuchel will hope for a quiet night on it.

Owner Roman Abramovich was also sanctioned by the EU on Tuesday, but this game is still expected to go ahead as planned.

Lille are unbeaten without conceding a goal since the first leg, while the Premier League side are on a four-game winning streak.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Lille vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

The Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq will host the match.

Where to watch Lille vs Chelsea

TV channel: Tonight’s match will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the action online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can keep on top of all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with James Robson at the ground.

(Getty Images)

Lille vs Chelsea team news

The hosts are without Renato Sanches due to a thigh injury, after he pulled up during the weekend draw with Saint-Etienne.

Reece James is the big question mark for Chelsea after he picked up a fresh muscle injury last week. Ben Chilwell (knee) is out and both Cesar Azpilicueta (illness) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (foot) are doubts.

Tuchel will have to decide whether he is happy to risk resting in-form forward Kai Havertz, to give Romelu Lukaku a fresh chance up top.

Lille vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea have already completed half the job and should be able to enjoy a relatively stress-free night in France.

Story continues

Bar a big win over Clermont Foot, Lille have only scored one goal in four games and lack the big night European experience of their opponents.

Chelsea to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Lille wins: 0

Draws: 0

Chelsea wins: 3