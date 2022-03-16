Lille vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Lille vs Chelsea LIVE!

All eyes are on Thomas Tuchel’s Blues as they look to book their place in the Champions League quarter-final draw on Friday, if they can maintain their lead over French side Lille tonight.

Chelsea built a 2-0 aggregate advantage over their last-16 opponents in the first leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Amid a tumultuous time off the pitch, the defending European champions continue to impress on it and have won their last four matches in all competitions.

Lille beat Paris Saint-Germain to last season’s Ligue 1 title but have drifted domestically this campaign, yet pose a threat having come through a decent group to make the knockouts. Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side have also not conceded a goal since the first leg.

With kick-off at 8pm and James Robson providing expert analysis, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog...

Everything you need to know ahead of the game

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Stade Pierre Mauroy

How can I watch the match live on TV?

Early team news

Predicted Chelsea XI

Evening Standard score prediction

Lille OSC Métropole - Chelsea FC

Good evening!

17:50 , Marc Mayo

Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Lille versus Chelsea!

The quarter-finals of the Champions League are taking shape with the Blues on course, having won the first leg 2-0 in west London.

Can the French side spring an upset? Stay tuned as we build-up to the 8pm kick-off.