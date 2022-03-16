Lille vs Chelsea FC LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- ChelseaLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
All eyes are on Thomas Tuchel’s Blues as they look to book their place in the Champions League quarter-final draw on Friday, if they can maintain their lead over French side Lille tonight.
Chelsea built a 2-0 aggregate advantage over their last-16 opponents in the first leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.
Amid a tumultuous time off the pitch, the defending European champions continue to impress on it and have won their last four matches in all competitions.
Lille beat Paris Saint-Germain to last season’s Ligue 1 title but have drifted domestically this campaign, yet pose a threat having come through a decent group to make the knockouts. Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side have also not conceded a goal since the first leg.
With kick-off at 8pm and James Robson providing expert analysis, follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog...
Everything you need to know ahead of the game
Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Stade Pierre Mauroy
How can I watch the match live on TV?
Early team news
Predicted Chelsea XI
Evening Standard score prediction
Lille OSC Métropole - Chelsea FC
Good evening!
17:50 , Marc Mayo
Welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Lille versus Chelsea!
The quarter-finals of the Champions League are taking shape with the Blues on course, having won the first leg 2-0 in west London.
Can the French side spring an upset? Stay tuned as we build-up to the 8pm kick-off.