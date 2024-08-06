Lille predicted XI vs Fenerbahçe: Jonathan David and Angel Gomes to start

With Ligue 1 football almost back, Lille are the first time to enter competitive action for the first time this season from the French top-flight this season. Les Dogues enter the Champions League qualifying stages as they hope to make it four Ligue 1 teams in UEFA’s premier competition. In his first match in charge, Bruno Genesio will face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe.

L’Équipe reports that the former Rennes and Lyon manager is set to start in a 4-2-3-1 formation for his first match in charge of Lille. Alexsandro and Bafodé Diakité should form a partnership at the heart of the defence following Leny Yoro’s departure to Manchester United. Angel Gomes will start in midfield alongside captain Benjamin André.

In attack, Jonathan David will lead the line despite being linked with a move away from the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Behind him, three players should feature with key man from last term Edon Zhegrova set to be one of those – starting on the right flank.

Lille likely XI vs Fenerbahçe:

Lucas Chevalier – Gabriel Gudmundsson, Alexsandro, Bafodé Diakité, Tiago Santos – Angel Gomes, Benjamin André – Rémy Cabella, Hákon Haraldsson, Edon Zhegrova – Jonathan David.

GFFN | Liam Wraith