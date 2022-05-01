Monaco closes on CL spot by beating Angers in French league

PARIS (AP) — Monaco stretched its winning run to seven games to pull within three points of second-place Marseille in the race for Champions League spots by downing Angers 2-0 in the French league on Sunday.

Monaco took the lead in the 42nd minute with an own goal from Angers wingback Abdoulaye Bamba. France international Wissam Ben Yedder capitalized on a counterattack in the 61st to notch his 21st league goal, just three behind league top scorer Kylian Mbappe.

Monaco stayed fourth, level on points on with Rennes, which has a much better goal difference.

The top two French clubs enter the group stage of the Champions League while the third-place team goes to the third qualifying round of the lucrative European competition.

Bottom side Metz hurt its chances of survival by drawing with Montpellier 2-2. Metz took a 2-0 lead with goals from Thomas Delaine in the 24th and Louis Mafouta in the 70th. But Montpellier wingback Arnaud Souquet pulled one back in the 80th before teenage striker Elye Wahi equalized in stoppage time. Metz extended its winless streak to 14 games and is six points off the relegation playoff spot with just three rounds left.

Mid-table Lille had its European hopes dashed when it conceded three penalties and had Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches and Turkey forward Burak Yilmaz sent off in a 3-0 defeat at Troyes.

Troyes inched closer to securing safety by moving five points clear of the relegation zone just a year after gaining promotion. Lille is six points off a Europa Conference League playoff spot.

Ten-man Brest beat struggling Clermont 2-0 with goals from Lilian Brassier and Steve Mounie. Brest midfielder Romain Del Castillo was red-carded for a high tackle in the 22nd. Clermont remained 17th, just two points above the relegation zone.

Reims mathematically secured safety by edging lowly Lorient 2-1. Arber Zeneli put Reims ahead in the 17th. Nigeria international Terem Moffi leveled in the 32nd by scoring a solo goal after a run from his own half to skip past three defenders and dribble past the goalkeeper before slotting into an empty net. Mali international El Bilal Toure scored the winner in the 59th.

The 35th round ends later Sunday with Marseille vs. Lyon, and Bordeaux vs. Nice.

On Saturday, Rennes beat Saint-Etienne 2-0 while ten-man Lens rallied to draw with Nantes 2-2.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

