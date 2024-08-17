Lille’s Angel Gomes stretchered off after violent head clash

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes (23) has been stretchered off Les Dogues’ season-opening Ligue 1 game at Reims away after a violent clash with Reims’ Amadou Koné (19). The latter has been given his marching orders by referee Eric Wattelier. The former Manchester United seems to have been unintentionally elbowed head-on by the physical Reims defender. Gomes lied on the Stade Auguste-Delaune pitch for 30 minutes. before being stretchered off. Ligue 1 broadcasters DAZN France understands that the English midfielder regained consciousness, Lille OSC confirmed it on their X account. The player is on his way to the hospital.

Nous pouvons confirmer qu'Angel Gomes a repris conscience et a été transféré à l'hôpital.



Toutes nos pensées sont tournées vers lui ❤️#SDRLOSC — LOSC (@losclive) August 17, 2024

Reims and Lille players have lamented the lack of reactivity of the first responders to intervene. Lille head coach Bruno Genesio stormed the pitch to scold Eric Wattelier, guilty in his opinion of not having stopped the game quickly enough. Due to the lengthy stop in play, 34 minutes were added before half-time. Angel Gomes has been replaced by Hakon Haraldsson.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval