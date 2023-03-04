Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Magic

Portland Trail Blazers (29-34, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (27-37, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with Orlando. He currently ranks third in the league scoring 32.3 points per game.

The Magic are 15-16 on their home court. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 2.3.

The Trail Blazers are 12-19 in road games. Portland is 11-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Magic defeated the Trail Blazers 109-106 in their last matchup on Jan. 11. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 29 points, and Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Lillard is averaging 32.3 points and 7.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 108.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 116.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Anfernee Simons: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

