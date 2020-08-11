Lillard leads Portland against Dallas after 51-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (33-39, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (43-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Dallas Mavericks after Damian Lillard scored 51 points in the Trail Blazers' 124-121 victory over the 76ers.

The Mavericks have gone 27-18 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 24.7 assists per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.9.

The Trail Blazers have gone 19-27 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 13.3 fast break points per game led by CJ McCollum averaging 3.2.

The Mavericks won the last matchup between these two squads 133-125 on Jan. 23. Doncic scored 27 points to help lead Dallas to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks with 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 15.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Delon Wright is shooting 45.4% and averaging 6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers, while scoring 29.3 points per game and shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 119.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 48.5% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 121.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (hip), Luka Doncic: out (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

Trail Blazers: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (hip).

