Lilium Engages Astronics for Lilium Jet’s Power Distribution System

MUNICH, Germany, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) (“Lilium”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has selected Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, to design, develop, and build the Lilium Jet’s electrical power distribution system.



Power distribution units play a critical role within the Lilium Jet’s innovative electrical power system. Astronics will be responsible for the secondary power distribution units (SPDUs) and charging power distribution units (CPDUs).

Lilium Jets will each be equipped with two SPDUs and one CPDU. SPDUs are responsible for high voltage (1000 VDC) to low voltage (28 VDC) conversion and for low voltage distribution and protection. Compact and light weight, the SPDUs ensure a reliable supply of power from the batteries to the aircraft’s critical systems, including flight controls, avionics, navigation, communication, sensors, internal and external lights, and passenger comfort.

The CPDU manages the battery charging operation, as well as providing additional and dissimilar sources for high voltage to low voltage power conversion and low voltage power distribution, which minimizes common-cause failure modes between the CPDU and SPDU. It also provides an additional layer of aircraft safety by monitoring insulation, detecting, and reporting short circuit risks across the system.

The supplier agreement follows over a year of collaborative work between the two companies and marks a further key milestone in the industrialization of the Lilium Jet.

Astronics is one of the leading Tier 1 aerospace suppliers in its field, providing innovative power, lighting, and connectivity solutions for aircraft including major commercial aircraft OEMs such as Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer. Astronics also offers complete design, integration, and certification services. The company leads many industry working groups in its field and is a leader for high voltage power distribution in aviation.

Martin Schuebel, Senior Vice President Procurement at Lilium, said: “Astronics is our ideal partner for this very important component of our aircraft. It is our intention to collaborate with the best aerospace suppliers and leverage their expertise. Astronics’ expertise is unique, and their collaborative approach makes them a perfect match for us. The partnership will also help pave the way for the coming industrial ramp-up.”

Jon Neal, President of Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems, said: “Astronics is thrilled to announce Lilium as a launch customer for our CorePower® high voltage products designed for the More Electric Aircraft and eVTOL platforms. This partnership demonstrates the flexibility of our products and our close collaboration with our customers. Astronics is excited to join Lilium in being a part of the evolution of aviation moving towards cleaner, more sustainable, and accessible modes of transportation.”

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

