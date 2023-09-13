Lili Reinhart's Boyfriend Jack Martin Celebrates Her 27th Birthday with Loving Tribute: 'So Grateful'

The 'Riverdale' alum and her beau were first romantically linked in April after she was spotted kissing him outside the Los Angeles airport

Jack Martin made sure his girlfriend Lili Reinhart felt the love on her birthday!

In honor of the Riverdale alum's 27th birthday on Wednesday, Martin, 25, shared a sweet tribute to Reinhart across his Instagram Story. He kicked things off with a solo shot of the actress, writing, "It's the most beautiful person's birthday!"

"Thank you for making me the happiest I've been," he continued, sharing a screenshot from one of the pair's FaceTime chats. "And [for] being endlessly f---ing funny."

Alongside a blurry shot of the twosome, Martin added: "I'm so grateful I met someone so empathetic, strong, insightful, and loving."

In the last slide, Martin is pictured kissing Reinhart on the cheek. "Happy birthday. I love you," he concluded.

Reinhart received plenty more birthday love. On her Instagram Story, she showed off a beautiful bouquet of flowers she was gifted. Her former Riverdale costars also posted sweet Instagram Story tributes in her honor.

"happy birthday @lilireinhart. forever the B to my V," wrote Camila Mendes, alongside a photo of the pair dolled up and holding hands, while Madelaine Petsch wrote alongside a soundless video of the duo, "happy birthday to my girl @lilireinhart 🤍."

Martin’s message comes after he and Reinhart stepped out with Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino for a night out in Venice, Italy earlier this month.

The two couples were photographed holding hands and walking along a dock together as they made their way to the Miu Miu Women's Tales Committee party at Cipriani, which celebrated the fashion brand's women-directed short film series.

Reinhart and Martin first romantically linked in April when the actress was spotted kissing Martin outside the Los Angeles airport, in photos obtained by Page Six.

In July, Martin appeared to confirm their relationship when he shared a carousel of photos of him and Reinhart traveling together. "Unbelievable, even egregious amounts of Smiling and Chilling," he captioned the post.

Last month, Reinhart paid tribute to Martin on his birthday, calling him "her cowboy," as she shared a photo on Instagram of her boyfriend wearing a western hat.

She also posted a snapshot of Martin enjoying a chocolate pastry for breakfast at a café. “I’ll split a pain au chocolat with you any day," she quipped in the caption.

She followed up with a third photo capturing the couple looking lovingly at each other as they posed by the ocean. “I’m so grateful for the light you’ve brought into my life,” she wrote. “Happy birthday, Mon petite.”

Previously, Reinhart was romantically linked to actor Spencer Neville, whom she was spotted holding hands with at Coachella in 2022. She was in a relationship with Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse for several years before splitting in 2020.

Before going public with Reinhart, Martin parodied her ex-boyfriend Sprouse in a skit where he imitated the Suite Life actor’s Call Her Daddy interview and pretended to be the “third Sprouse brother.”



