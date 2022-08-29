Lili Reinhart Wore a Sheer Black Lace Gown With a Keyhole Cut-Out on the VMAs Red Carpet

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart put fresh spin on the classic black gown.

The 25-year-old arrived on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet wearing a high-neck, long-sleeve lace dress paired with strappy black heels and dangly silver earrings. She styled her shoulder-length lob straight and center-parted, and kept her glam classic, opting for a smokey eye and muted pink lip.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Arturo Holmes

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Making her first-ever appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, the actor will be presenting the award for best K-Pop group at the ceremony, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

While promoting her new Netflix film, Look Both Ways, Reinhart opened up about her last viral moment—a scathing takedown of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala diet.

Speaking with with IndieWire, Reinhart said, “I definitely go on rants on social media, I’m very guilty of that…I don’t like to just sit idly by, I don’t like to keep my mouth shut. I know people on Twitter hate me. There are articles and everyone is like, ‘God, does this girl ever shut up and stop complaining?’ No, actually, I don’t, because I’ve got a lot to say and no one else really seems to be.”

