Lili Reinhart Shot New Armani Beauty Campaign on a Rainy Malibu Day: 'We Were All Kind of Shivering' (Exclusive)

Reinhart stars in the new Generation Armani campaign alongside Camila Mendes, Isabela Merced, Michael Evans Behling, Chase Stokes and Christopher Briney

Armani Beauty

Shooting a beauty campaign isn’t always as glamorous as it looks. Just ask Lili Reinhart.

The 27-year-old Riverdale star, who is featured in Armani’s new cast of Generation Armani (Gen A) alongside several other young Hollywood actors, gave PEOPLE a behind-the-scenes peek of the star-studded shoot in Los Angeles — which included battling the elements.

“It was raining on the day that we shot our campaign,” Reinhart tells PEOPLE. “My hair gets very frizzy when it rains, so it was a challenge for the hair team to make sure that I still looked as good as I could on a rainy Malibu day.”

Not only did the weather present a problem for her hair, but the Gen A cast, which includes Camila Mendes, Isabela Merced, Michael Evans Behling, Chase Stokes and newcomer Christopher Briney, were posing on the beach in the less-than-ideal conditions.

Armani Beauty Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Isabela Merced, Michael Evans Behling, Chase Stokes and Chris Briney pose on the beach for their Generation Armani photoshoot.

Related: Lili Reinhart Says She’s Struggled with Acne Since She Was 12 in New Makeup-Free Selfies: ‘This Is My Skin’

“We were all kind of shivering,” she recalls. “I luckily had sleeves on, but I know Cami and Isabella had strapless or short sleeves, so we were trying to cuddle to keep each other warm.”

The actress says they braved the cold, rainy weather for about 15 minutes — and even got in a few really good snaps outdoors — before heading back inside a nearby house for the rest of the shoot. Despite it all, Reinhart said she had a good time.

“I still really enjoyed it,” she says. “I like when it rains in LA, so I enjoyed myself.”

She adds that her favorite pictures from the photoshoot were the ones they took outside on the beach. “They're really lovely,” she said.

Armani Beauty Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Isabela Merced, Michael Evans Behling, Chase Stokes and Chris Briney pose on a couch for their Generation Armani campaign.

The Hustlers star, who had the opportunity to try various Armani Beauty products on-set, says the best part of getting glam for the campaign was the way it made her feel.

Story continues

Related: Lili Reinhart Reveals She Uses a 'Channeler' to Contact Spirits: 'She's Helped Me in a Beautiful Way'

“It's definitely a boost of confidence, because genuinely — especially when I'm not filming — I do not wear makeup, hardly at all," she says. “So having the opportunity and doing a shoot where I get to be kind of in full glam, just feels more special.”

She adds, “I'm like, ‘Oh, it's nice to be dolled up again. It makes me feel good about myself, and accentuating, I guess the beauty that exists, kind of making me feel more beautiful and more comfortable.”

Reinhart went on to say that she doesn’t think that makeup is a “one-size-fits-all” and encouraged people to experiment with what makes them feel their best.

Armani Beauty Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Isabela Merced, Michael Evans Behling, Chase Stokes and Chris Briney pose for their Generation Armani campaign.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I've been through different chapters of my life where I was very focused on eyeliner, and then I was super focused on just concealer and covering my acne and there were no other real concerns. And then I went through kind of a lipliner and lipstick phase, and so it's kind of just a rotating door.”

She said her advice for people is to do what “whatever makes you feel best.”

“Just because something makes someone else feel beautiful... If it doesn't work for you, that's okay too,” she added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.