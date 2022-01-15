Lili Reinhart Opens Up About 'Severe' Body Image Struggle: 'A Devastating Feeling'

Lili Reinhart is opening up about grappling with body image issues so that fans with similar struggles feel less alone.

“I’ve been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it’s gotten pretty severe the last week,” the 25-year-old “Riverdale” star wrote on her Instagram stories. “So I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don’t feel so alone.”

Lili Reinhart at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

Reinhart spoke specifically about how being part of an industry “where you’re ~inconvenient~ when not a sample size” has hurt her self-image.

“I didn’t think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with womens’ bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity,” she wrote. “But it has.”

The actor called it a “devastating feeling” to “not feel at home in my own skin.”

“My body has carried me through 25 years of life,” she wrote. “All my scars, tears, trauma... I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn’t look like it did when I was 20.”

Reinhart has previously discussed having depression and anxiety and has been an outspoken mental health advocate throughout her career. She has previously said that in high school her feelings were dismissed, and she wants to prevent others from having that experience.

“For teenage kids, they feel a pressure to sweep things under the rug because they feel like they’re not important enough to have problems. I dealt with that,” she said in 2017. “People were like, ‘You have no reason to be upset. Your feelings are illogical.’ My message is that that’s not true. You don’t have to have a reason. Your feelings are validated by the fact that you’re feeling them.”

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at 1-800-931-2237.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...